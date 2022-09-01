Sushi Soucy Presents ROCKABYE: A NEW MUSICAL An Answer to Musical Theater's Diversity Problem

Local theater legend and famous Tik-Toker, Sushi Soucy is premiering their first ever staged work with Bay Street Theater at Club One on September 2nd, 2022.

With this premiere comes a huge leap for queer and BIPOC stories and casting within the historically white world of musical theatre. At nineteen years old, Sushi Soucy has written twenty-one musicals with two of them having albums produced; they however have found their fame through their viral songs on Tik-Tok. Soucy is known for their beautifully intricate lyrics and melodies that put a finger to the pulse of the feelings of Gen Z youths. You might recognize their songs "Average" and "I Deserve to Bleed".

"I'm queer, I'm trans, and also bi, and also I'm Korean on my dad's side, so representation has always been important to me because it's been so scarce on the media that I consume and enjoy." - Sushi Soucy

ROCKABYE is a new musical comedy inspired by the stories of H.P. Lovecraft. Aspiring lyricist and barista, Calypso Jones, is scouted to be the lead vocalist of a young cover band managed by the eccentric Bobby. The band is then tasked with lulling the ancient lovecraftian horror god, Azathoth, to sleep and hijinks quickly ensue. The show is described as a campy cosmic musical comedy that examines (and at times distorts) the personalities and struggles of the band mates and their manager. To learn more about the show and its characters follow them @rockabyemusical on all socials. You can catch the show at Club one from September 2nd through to the 4th, show times and other ticket information can be found on their social media pages.

The cast includes August Riley Greenwood and Sam Fields in the ensemble, January Eyler as Calypso, Sushi Soucy as Simon, Rachael Chau as Marley, Shout Young (Vocaloutburst) as Xander, Jada Valencia as Adil, and the charismatic Justin Kent as band manager Bobby. The show's music, lyrics and book are all done by the incomparable Sushi Soucy.

ROCKABYE is directed by Jin Hi Soucy-Rand with additional music production and arrangements done by Leonard W. Rose, Shout Young and Sushi Soucy. Sound design by Cami Nicole Hall, Erin Muller and Chris Stanley. Erin Muller acts as the production's stage manager and lighting designer. The set and prop design was done by Christopher Soucy. Jaime Roisman is responsible for all of the beautiful concept art seen on the ROCKABYE social media pages, and Angela Patenaude manages the costumes.