Photo Flash: First Look Into Aurora Theatre's CHRISTMAS CANTEEN

Gwinnett's longest-running theatrical holiday tradition returns! Theatergoers are invited to deck the halls at Aurora Theatre with a medley of merry melodies during Christmas Canteen 2019, which will warm hearts and cheer spirits from Nov. 14 - Dec. 23. Hosted by Jimi Kocina and Cecil Washington, Jr., the high-energy musical blends comedy, nostalgia and a nod to the patriotic that makes the most wonderful time of the year even more wonderful! This year, the show will include a visit from the Jolly old elf himself: Santa Claus.

"Christmas Canteen is our gift to the community, a deeply personal way for us to share the spirit of the holiday with those who have made Aurora a part of their lives," said Anthony Rodriguez, Producing Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Aurora Theatre. "Our expansion into the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center is in full swing and although the construction may be a short term inconvenience, it is a long term blessing. We have much to be grateful for and many people to thank who have made Aurora's success possible. Christmas Canteen allows us to offer up our thanks wrapped in a beautiful Christmas ribbon!"

This year the show will be directed and choreographed by Broadway veteran David Rossetti - the recently returned Atlanta native whose credits include Associate Choreographer to Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In The Heights, Cats revival) for the Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat national tour and Dance Captain for the Broadway revival of Annie. Christmas Canteen 2019 will star Aurora favorites such as Cecil Washington Jr., Chani Maisonet, Jimi Kocina, Haden Rider and Galen Crawley and welcomes newcomers BriAnne Knights and Meg Johns with special appearances from Conner Kocks and Kristin Talley. One of the original creators of Christmas Canteen, Scott Rousseau, will return to the show as both a writer and performer for the first time in over a decade along with musical director Ann-Carol Pence, who has been a part of the show since its conception.

In line with tradition, Aurora Theatre's Festival of Trees returns this season! From the whimsically clever to the breathtakingly spectacular, nearly 30 trees decorated by local businesses will illuminate the theater lobby. Guests are encouraged to cast a vote for this year's most decorative tree by placing a new, unwrapped toy or nonperishable food item under their favorite tree. All gifts will be donated to the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots, and the food items will be delivered to Gwinnett's local food banks. Audiences of all ages are invited to make spirits bright and help ensure that everyone has a warm holiday season!

Recommended for all ages, Christmas Canteen 2019 will be presented Nov. 14 - Dec. 23. Tickets start at $30 with discount matinees Tuesday, Dec. 3, 10 and 23 at 10 a.m., starting at $20. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.auroratheatre.com or by calling the box office at 678-226-6222.

Photo Credit: Chris Bartelski

Scott Rousseau and Jimi Kocina

Jimi Kocina

Scott Rousseau

BriAnne Knights, Galen Crawley, and Chani Maisonet

Cecil Washington Jr.

Cast of Christmas Canteen 2019

Cast of Christmas Canteen 2019

Chani Maisonet, Haden Rider, Galen Crawley, Cecil Washington Jr., and Meg Johns

Cast of Christmas Canteen 2019

Cast of Christmas Canteen 2019

Chani Maisonet

BriAnne Knights





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You