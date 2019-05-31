Photo Flash: First Look At JUMP At Actor's Express

Actor's Express presents the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of Jump by Charly Evon Simpson May 30 - June 23, 2019.

Directed by Lydia Fort, this gorgeous new play about self-discovery, healing and finding beauty in unexpected surprises follows Fay, a twenty- something still reeling from the death of her mother who seeks solace on a nearby bridge.

Artistic Director Freddie Ashley says "Charly Evon Simpson has recently exploded onto the scene. Her play Behind the Sheet turned out to be one of the most acclaimed Off-Broadway plays of 2019. She is going to be one of the major voices in our field in the next few years. It is a pleasure and thrill to bring her work to Atlanta audiences now, so early in her career and fresh on the heels of her mammoth New York success."

Performances of Jump are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets are $20-$50 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Photography



Brittani Minnieweather

Brittani Minnieweather, Cyrah Hill

Gil Eplan-Frankel

Cyrah Hill, Gil Eplan-Frankel





