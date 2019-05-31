Photo Flash: First Look At JUMP At Actor's Express

May. 31, 2019  

Actor's Express presents the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of Jump by Charly Evon Simpson May 30 - June 23, 2019.

Directed by Lydia Fort, this gorgeous new play about self-discovery, healing and finding beauty in unexpected surprises follows Fay, a twenty- something still reeling from the death of her mother who seeks solace on a nearby bridge.

Artistic Director Freddie Ashley says "Charly Evon Simpson has recently exploded onto the scene. Her play Behind the Sheet turned out to be one of the most acclaimed Off-Broadway plays of 2019. She is going to be one of the major voices in our field in the next few years. It is a pleasure and thrill to bring her work to Atlanta audiences now, so early in her career and fresh on the heels of her mammoth New York success."

Performances of Jump are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets are $20-$50 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Photography

Photo Flash: First Look At JUMP At Actor's Express
Brittani Minnieweather

Photo Flash: First Look At JUMP At Actor's Express
Brittani Minnieweather, Cyrah Hill

Photo Flash: First Look At JUMP At Actor's Express
Gil Eplan-Frankel

Photo Flash: First Look At JUMP At Actor's Express
Cyrah Hill, Gil Eplan-Frankel



Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look At JUMP At Actor's Express
  • ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY Comes to Elm Street Cultural Arts Village
  • Out Of Box Theatre Closes Seventh Season With WORKING
  • Photo Flash: First Look At FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE At Theatrical Outfit
  • The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents HENRY VIII and The Tudor Repertory
  • New Executive Director Selected For Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup