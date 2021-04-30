Imperial Theatre Will Stream FROM MOZART TO MOTOWN This Weekend

The Imperial Theatre will present a special limited broadcast of From Mozart to Motown this weekend.

For the first time in nearly 20 years, watch a limited-time video livestream of the sold out Mozart to Motown 3 show featuring international performer Russell Joel Brown and his special guests!

The showing takes place at 1:30pm, Saturday, May 1 through 9pm, Sunday, May 2nd, 2021. Tickets are $25 per household. You will receive a link to the concert in your ticket confirmation email.

This show premiered at the historic Imperial Theatre in 2004. This special online showing benefits the historic venue.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.imperialtheatre.com/event/from-mozart-to-motown-an-evening-with-russell-joel-brown/.