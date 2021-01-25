Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fox Theatre Announces New Dates For 40th Season Including HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, and More

The 40th season will now begin with Hamilton, running August 25-September 26.

Jan. 25, 2021  

Broadway in Atlanta and the Fox Theatre have announced new dates for its upcoming 40th season, WSB-TV 2 reports.

Due to the health crisis, the company had to push back the dates of its final two shows of the 2019-2020 season, as well as the full 2020-2021 lineup.

The 40th season will now begin with Hamilton, running August 25-September 26. The season concludes with Mean Girls in July 2022.

Check out the full lineup below:

  • Hamilton: Aug. 25-Sept. 26, 2021
  • Fiddler on the Roof: Nov. 9-14, 2021
  • Grinch the Musical: Dec. 7-12, 2021 (*season option)
  • Tootsie: Jan. 25-30, 2022
  • Ain't Too Proud: March 8-13, 2022
  • Jesus Christ Superstar: April 19-24, 2022
  • Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: May 20-22, 2022 (*season option)
  • Disney's FROZEN: June 2-12, 2022
  • Blue Man Group: July 8-10, 2022 (*season option)
  • Mean Girls: July 19-24, 2022

Read more on WSB-TV 2.

Stay up to date on all announcements, and purchase tickets, at https://www.foxtheatre.org/.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Haley Swindal: To New York, With Love On Demand
Haley Swindal: To New York, With Love On Demand
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET
Wayne Brady On Demand
Wayne Brady On Demand


Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories   Shows
BWW Feature: ATLANTA DARK THEATER PROJECT as seen through the lens of Michael Boatwright Photo

BWW Feature: ATLANTA DARK THEATER PROJECT as seen through the lens of Michael Boatwright

Atlanta Film Society & Sundance Film Festival Partner for Zoom Event Photo

Atlanta Film Society & Sundance Film Festival Partner for Zoom Event

Details Announced for the 28th American Traditions Vocal Competition Photo

Details Announced for the 28th American Traditions Vocal Competition

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents OTHELLO, A Di Photo

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse Presents OTHELLO, A Digital Production


More Hot Stories For You

  • Jim Brickman Supports The Arts With SHARE THE LOVE
  • Skylight Music Theatre Presents First Developmental Reading Of FORTUNATE SONS
  • Milwaukee Rep Awards $60K to 80 Freelance Theater Artists
  • Milwaukee's First Stage Streams ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND - A CREATE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE PLAY