Fox Theatre Announces New Dates For 40th Season Including HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, and More

Broadway in Atlanta and the Fox Theatre have announced new dates for its upcoming 40th season, WSB-TV 2 reports.

Due to the health crisis, the company had to push back the dates of its final two shows of the 2019-2020 season, as well as the full 2020-2021 lineup.

The 40th season will now begin with Hamilton, running August 25-September 26. The season concludes with Mean Girls in July 2022.

Check out the full lineup below:

Hamilton: Aug. 25-Sept. 26, 2021

Fiddler on the Roof: Nov. 9-14, 2021

Grinch the Musical: Dec. 7-12, 2021 (*season option)

Tootsie: Jan. 25-30, 2022

Ain't Too Proud: March 8-13, 2022

Jesus Christ Superstar: April 19-24, 2022

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: May 20-22, 2022 (*season option)

Disney's FROZEN: June 2-12, 2022

Blue Man Group: July 8-10, 2022 (*season option)

Mean Girls: July 19-24, 2022

Read more on WSB-TV 2.

Stay up to date on all announcements, and purchase tickets, at https://www.foxtheatre.org/.