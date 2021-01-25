Fox Theatre Announces New Dates For 40th Season Including HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, and More
Broadway in Atlanta and the Fox Theatre have announced new dates for its upcoming 40th season, WSB-TV 2 reports.
Due to the health crisis, the company had to push back the dates of its final two shows of the 2019-2020 season, as well as the full 2020-2021 lineup.
The 40th season will now begin with Hamilton, running August 25-September 26. The season concludes with Mean Girls in July 2022.
Check out the full lineup below:
- Hamilton: Aug. 25-Sept. 26, 2021
- Fiddler on the Roof: Nov. 9-14, 2021
- Grinch the Musical: Dec. 7-12, 2021 (*season option)
- Tootsie: Jan. 25-30, 2022
- Ain't Too Proud: March 8-13, 2022
- Jesus Christ Superstar: April 19-24, 2022
- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: May 20-22, 2022 (*season option)
- Disney's FROZEN: June 2-12, 2022
- Blue Man Group: July 8-10, 2022 (*season option)
- Mean Girls: July 19-24, 2022
Read more on WSB-TV 2.
Stay up to date on all announcements, and purchase tickets, at https://www.foxtheatre.org/.