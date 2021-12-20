Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; City Spring's THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Atlanta:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie McDonald, Nico Nazal, Ravyn Calderon, and Alyssa Paduano - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 35%

Richard Frazier - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Macon - 2021 22%

Heather Schutz - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 19%

Ashley Elliott - DADDY LONG LEGS - Pumphouse Players - 2021 13%

Stephanie McDonald / Alyssa Paduano - MATILDA, JR - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 11%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Cindy Reiser - MAMMA MIA! - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 22%

Candy McLellan - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 21%

Paige McCormick - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 13%

Richard Frazier - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 12%

Cindy Reiser - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 11%

Cindy Reiser - INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 10%

Bethany Smith - NEWSIES - Legacy Theatre - 2021 6%

John Welker - DARLIN' CORY - Alliance Theatre - 2021 5%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 29%

Shelley Kuhen - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 24%

Neiman Tate - THE CHILDREN OF ORIGIN - South Fulton Southwest Arts Center - 2021 17%

Shelley Kuhen - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Macon - 2021 16%

Jessica Williams - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Act1 Theater - 2021 12%

Shelley Kuhen - BRIGHT STAR CONCERT VERSION - Theatre Macon - 2021 2%

Shelley Kuhen - WORKING - Theatre Macon - 2021 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Debbie Roberts - SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre - 2021 38%

Cole Spivia - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 35%

Kara Harmon - DARLIN' CORY - Alliance Theatre - 2021 9%

Pamela Rodriguez-Montero - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 7%

Rachael Karas - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 5%

Alan Yeong - AN ILIAD - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 4%

Sarah Smith - THE CATASTROPHIST - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie McDonald / Alyssa Paduano - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 30%

Lawrence Franklin - THE CHILDREN OF ORIGIN - South Fulton Southwest Arts Center - 2021 23%

Claudio Pestana/Harris Wheeler - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 20%

Richard Frazier - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Macon - 2021 18%

Stephanie McDonald / Alyssa Paduano - MATILDA, JR - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 9%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Lilliangina Quinones - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 25%

Billy Tighe and Kristine Reese - MAMMA MIA - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 21%

Heidi Cline McKerley - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 21%

Shuler Hensley - SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre - 2021 21%

Richard Frazier - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 12%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Pam Duncan - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Act1 Theater - 2021 31%

Laura King - MERRITT ANNE AND THE MIGHTY OAK - Theatre Macon - 2021 26%

Erin Ferrell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL RADIO PLAY - Theatre Macon - 2021 22%

Wally and Jeannie Hinds - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 21%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Ashley Elliott - DADDY LONG LEGS - Pumphouse Players - 2021 22%

Richard Frazier - BRIGHT STAR CONCERT VERSION - Theatre Macon - 2021 21%

Teresa Edwards - GEE'S BEND - Act1 Theater - 2021 21%

Richard Frazier - WORKING - Theatre Macon - 2021 20%

Erin Ferrell - A CHRISTMAS CAROL RADIO PLAY - Theatre Macon - 2021 15%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Susan Reid - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 39%

Cindy Reiser - MISTLETOE MAGIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 29%

Tinashe Kajese-Bolden - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 10%

Brandt Blocker - LET'S HANG ON - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 10%

Jasson Minadakis - THE CATASTROPHIST - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 4%

Adam Immerwahr & January LaVoy - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 4%

Matt Torney - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 3%

Best Editing Of A Stream (Professional)

Bobby Johnston - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 27%

Bobby Johnston - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 18%

Mason Wood - LET'S HANG ON - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 15%

Mason Wood - BROADWAY IN REVUE - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 10%

Mason Wood - SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 9%

Felipe Barral - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 7%

Mason Wood - MISTLETOE MAGIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 6%

Brian Wallenberg - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 4%

Peter Ruocco - THE CATASTROPHIST - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 4%

Courtney Greever-Fries - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Brad Rudy - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 58%

Darrell Blalock - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 42%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Mike Wood - INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 22%

Mike Wood - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 18%

Michael Carver - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 17%

Michael Carver - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 13%

Mike Wood - MAMMA MIA! - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 11%

Xavier X. Pierce - DARLIN' CORY - Alliance Theatre - 2021 8%

Wen-Ling Liao - THE CATASTROPHIST - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 4%

Bradley Bergeron - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 3%

Ben Rawson - AN ILIAD - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 2%

Ben Rawson - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 2%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 28%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 25%

CHILDREN OF ORIGIN - South Fulton Southwest Arts Center - 2021 20%

DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 14%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Macon - 2021 13%

Best Musical (Professional)

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 18%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 18%

INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 16%

MAMMA MIA! - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 16%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 12%

DARLIN' CORY - Alliance Theatre - 2021 7%

CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 6%

NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 6%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Vanessa Shinault - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 30%

Joy Horton - THE CHILDREN OF ORIGIN - South Fulton Southwest Arts Center - 2021 27%

Tsumari Patterson - MATILDA, JR - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 26%

Gina Ann Riggs - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 18%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Janine Ayn - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 15%

Kristine Reese - MAMMA MIA! - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 14%

Ellie Fishman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre - 2021 12%

Leigh Ellen Jones - INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 9%

Billy Tighe - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 8%

Benjamin H. Moore - MAMMA MIA - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 8%

Mary Nye Bennett - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 7%

Billy Tighe - INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 7%

Diany Rodriguez - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 6%

Diany Rodriguez - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 5%

Juan Carlos Unzueta - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 4%

Juan Carlos Unzueta - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 4%

Kylie Brown - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 3%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Meagan Graham - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Act1 Theater - 2021 56%

Christine Fitzgerald - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 15%

Kristen Small - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 13%

Sharon Cline - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 11%

Beth Stafford - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 5%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Kayce Grogan-Wallace - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 18%

L'Oreal Roache - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 12%

Billy Tighe - LET'S HANG ON - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 11%

Eric Moore - SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 11%

Kayce Grogan-Wallace - SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 8%

Diany Rodriguez - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 8%

Juan Carlos Unzueta - NINE - Jennie T Anderson Theatre - 2021 7%

Trevor Rayshay Perry - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 6%

Jalise Wilson - MISTLETOE MAGIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 5%

Adam Washington - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 5%

Haden Rider - LET'S HANG ON - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 5%

Christian Magby - BROADWAY IN REVUE - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 4%

Juan Carlos Unzueta - LET'S HANG ON - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Tonia Jackson - STEW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 39%

Kiristin Jeter - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 25%

January LaVoy - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 18%

William DeMeritt - THE CATASTROPHIST - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 18%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Act1 Theater - 2021 34%

MERRITT ANNE AND THE MIGHTY OAK - Theatre Macon - 2021 27%

PACKING UP POLLY - On Stage Atlanta - 2021 25%

SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 15%

Best Play (Professional)

THE DIARIES OF ADAM & EVE - Atlanta Theatre-to-Go - 2021 34%

AN ILIAD - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 23%

FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 18%

A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 15%

THE CATASTROPHIST - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 10%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 28%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 26%

THE CHILDREN OF ORIGIN - South Fulton Southwest Arts Center - 2021 21%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Macon - 2021 14%

SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 11%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 20%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 20%

CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 17%

MAMMA MIA! - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 17%

INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 17%

DARLIN' CORY - Alliance Theatre - 2021 6%

AN ILIAD - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Patrick Hamilton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 35%

Holly Roberts - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre Macon - 2021 29%

Mike Clotfelter - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 23%

Ed Palombo - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 13%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Adam Koch - SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre - 2021 57%

Pamela Rodriguez-Montero - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 17%

Todd Rosenthal - DARLIN' CORY - Alliance Theatre - 2021 17%

Lizz Horvath - AN ILIAD - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 9%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sophie Harmon - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 37%

Brenda Orchard - SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - Cherokee Theatre Company/Canton Theatre - 2021 21%

Evan Zebley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL RADIO PLAY - Theatre Macon - 2021 16%

Evan Zebley - BRIGHT STAR CONCERT VERSION - Theatre Macon - 2021 12%

Evan Zebley - HOLIDAY FOLLIES - Theatre Macon - 2021 8%

Evan Zebley - WORKING - Theatre Macon - 2021 7%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Keith Bergeron - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 24%

Bobby Johnston - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 23%

Keith Bergeron - INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 19%

Tim Hinojosa - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Theatre Macon - 2021 15%

Chris Lane - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 8%

Rashaad Pierre - A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 5%

Mikaela Fraser & Rashaad Pierre - AN ILIAD - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 3%

Mikaela Fraser & Jeremiah Davison - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 3%

Chris Houston & Implied Music - THE CATASTROPHIST - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 1%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Non-Professional)

A TASTE OF BROADWAY: BROADWAY'S BIGGEST HITS - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 31%

BRIGHT STAR CONCERT VERSION - Theatre Macon - 2021 21%

WORKING: A MUSICAL - Alliance Theatre - 2021 20%

HOLIDAY FOLLIES - Theatre Macon - 2021 16%

AN EVENING OF COLOR AND LIGHT - Theatre Macon - 2021 12%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret (Professional)

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 29%

BROADWAY IN REVUE - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 20%

BEST OF BROADWAY - Atlanta Lyric Theatre - 2021 18%

SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 15%

MISTLETOE MAGIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 9%

STUDIO SERIES - Leigh Ellen Jones - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 6%

OUR LUCKIE STARS GALA - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 4%

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

DADDY LONG LEGS - Pumphouse Players - 2021 35%

WORKING - Theatre Macon - 2021 35%

THE MUSICAL ADVENTURES OF FLAT STANLEY - Theatre Macon - 2021 29%

Best Streaming Musical (Professional)

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 42%

NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 30%

LET'S HANG ON - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 28%

Best Streaming Play (Professional)

MERRITT ANNE AND THE MIGHTY OAK - Theatre Macon - 2021 29%

FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 26%

THE CATASTROPHIST - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 18%

A HUNDRED WORDS FOR SNOW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 17%

FLEX - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jessica Wilson - THE CHILDREN OF ORIGIN - South Fulton Southwest Arts Center - 2021 27%

Jarius Cliett - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 17%

Joy Woods - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 15%

Reagan Kelley - LEGALLY BLONDE - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 15%

Heather Schutz - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 9%

Erin Lamb - MATILDA, JR - Snellville Performing Arts - 2021 7%

Lindsey Clotfelter - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 6%

Jeff Cooper - DELLA'S DINER - Marietta Theatre Company - 2021 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Lamont J. Hill - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 18%

Grant Martin - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre - 2021 17%

Jordan Wilkes - MAMMA MIA! - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 11%

Kristine Reese - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 11%

Jeff McKerley - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 8%

Colt Prattes - INTO THE WOODS - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 8%

Maxim Gukhman - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 7%

Tecia Chavez - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 5%

Jill Hames - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 4%

Skyler Brown - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 3%

Natasha Drena - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 3%

Sammy Fossum - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 2%

Cecilia Trippiedi - MAMMA MIA - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 2%

John Scherer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 2%

Stuart Schleuse - CHESS - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 1%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Stephanie Zandra - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 25%

Jarius Cliett - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 15%

Fenner Eaddy - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 14%

Janine Ayn - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 13%

Jillian Melko - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 12%

Jessica De Maria - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 10%

Christy Baggett - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 6%

Emma Yaniger - NINE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 5%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Cynthia D Barker - STEW - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 45%

April Parker Jones - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 17%

Kristin Jeter - FLEX - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 17%

David Edwards - LES BLANCS - Theatre Emory - 2021 12%

Andrew Benator - EUREKA DAY - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 10%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Macon - 2021 48%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Theatre Macon - 2021 18%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Theatre Macon - 2021 18%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - BK Productions - 2021 16%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Jennie T. Anderson Theatre - 2021 41%

WEST SIDE STORY - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 35%

A CHORUS LINE - City Springs Theatre Company - 2021 24%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Non-Professional)

THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - Theatre Macon - 2021 39%

RECOMMENDED READING FOR GIRLS - Pumphouse Players - 2021 37%

ENCHANTED APRIL - Theatre Macon - 2021 24%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Professional)

BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 47%

THE WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 28%

BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 25%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Revival (Professional)

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Theatrical Outfit - 2021 57%

THE REVOLUTION OF Steve Jobs - The Atlanta Opera - 2021 43%