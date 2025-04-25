Cast And Creative Team Set For GREASE at The Strand Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GREASE is the word at The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre this summer! The beloved rock 'n' roll musical will take the Strand stage May 23-June 22, 2025, bringing sock hops, summer nights, and electrifying 1950s nostalgia to downtown Marietta.

Leading the cast are Josh Hudson as Danny Zuko and Anna Wooley as Sandy Dumbrowski, joined by an all-star ensemble featuring Branden Hembree (Kenickie), Christie Lamb (Betty Rizzo), Isabella Engberg (Frenchy), London McKenna (Marty), Marissa Garcia (Jan), Maurice Clermont (Doody), Gray Smith (Roger), Parker Reeves (Sonny LaTierri), Arielle Geller (Patty Simcox), Kei Jones (Cha-Cha DiGregorio), James Portwood (Eugene Florczyk), Si Rajadhyax (Johnny Casino), Ashton Harden (Teen Angel), and Camille Fairbanks (Miss Lynch).

GREASE is directed by Shane DeLancey with choreography by Zac Phelps, music direction by Kevin Sanders, and technical direction from Julian Martin.

Audiences can expect all the iconic songs and high-energy dance numbers they know and love, from "Summer Nights" and "Greased Lightnin'" to "Born to Hand Jive" and "You're the One That I Want." Whether you're a longtime fan or seeing it for the first time, GREASE at The Strand promises a fun, nostalgic night out for all ages.

"This cast and creative team are absolutely electric," said Manda Costoulas, Operations Director at The Strand. "They're bringing so much talent, energy, and heart to the stage. GREASE is already such a crowd favorite, and this production is going to be something really special. We can't wait for audiences to sing along, dance in their seats, and fall in love with it all over again."

GREASE will run at The Strand from May 23 to June 22, 2025. Tickets for GREASE are on sale now and can be purchased online at strandmarietta.org or at the Strand Theatre Box Office at 770.293.0080 or 117 North Park Square. Group discounts are available for orders of 10+ tickets.

