CCCEPA/Pebblebrook Presents NEWSIES

The Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts (CCCEPA) magnet program at Pebblebrook High School presents the award-winning hit Broadway musical Newsies May 10-12 at the Cobb Civic Center's Anderson Theatre.

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

The original Broadway production of Newsies opened at New York's Nederlander Theatre on March 29, 2012. CCCEPA/Pebblebrook alumnus Ryan Breslin played the role of Race in that production and has served as an inspiration for the CCCEPA cast. "I knew from the first time I saw Ryan in Newsies on Broadway that we'd be doing the show at CCCEPA once the amateur rights became available. It's the perfect show for us," said Frank Timmerman, director of the CCCEPA magnet program. "Filled with great singing, high-energy dance, and nearly non-stop acrobatics, our CCCEPA production showcases the skills of some of Cobb's most talented young performers, many of whom aspire to be on Broadway one day, too." CCCEPA's cast includes seniors Hoke Faser as Jack Kelly and Sky Schumacher as Davey. Junior Victoria Pardon plays Katherine Plumber. Tickets are available online at www.cccepa.com. (Note: tickets are NOT available through the Anderson Theatre box office in advance.) All performances are at the Cobb Civic Center, Anderson Theatre, 548 South Marietta Parkway, Marietta, GA 30060.

The Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts (CCCEPA) is a coeducational public magnet school housed on the campus of Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia, just west of Atlanta. CCCEPA offers unparalleled training in Dance, Vocal Music, Drama, and Technical Theatre, complemented by a robust and innovative academic curriculum. To date, graduates of CCCEPA have been cast in 65 shows on Broadway. Applications are currently being accepted for 2019-2020 admissions. For admissions information, visit www.cccepa.com.





