BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards Update: BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Atlanta:

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Oscar Salvador - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 39%

Garrett Henson-Hinck - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Chattanooga Theatre Centre 17%

Reuben Reese - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's new theater in the square 17%

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Zachary Sayle - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 18%

Jake Boyd - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 9%

Trevor Perry - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor's Express 7%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Zachary Grizzle - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Gwinnett Classic Theatre 16%

Andre Eaton Jr - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Live Arts Theatre 12%

Alex Barrella - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Gwinnett Classic Theatre 9%

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Emmanuel Peeples - OTHELLO - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 12%

Brian Espinoza - LA GRINGA - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 11%

Andre Eaton Jr - MACBETH - Folding Chair Classical Theatre 10%

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Arjaye Johnson - HAIRSPRAY - City Springs Theatre 22%

JoEve Carthers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's new Theater in the Square 20%

Brianna Collazo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's new theater in the square 11%

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Jessica Vosk - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 19%

Lynn Grace - THE Ethel Merman DISCO CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR! - Out Front Theatre Company 11%

Jasmine Rogers - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 9%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Cat Rondeau - ANGEL STREET - Staged Right Theatre 17%

Tanya Freeman - MOUNTAIN TOP - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 14%

Wanda C. Davila - LA GRINGA - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 12%

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Rhyn Saver - THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre 10%

Marcie Millard - THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre 9%

Wendy Melkonian - SKINTIGHT - Actor's Express 8%

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Pytron Parker - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 44%

Richard Frazier - MATILDA - Theatre Macon 27%

Janie Young - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 19%

Best Choreography (Professional)

Jerry Mitchell - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 39%

Kari Twyman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actors Express 12%

Cindy Mora Reiser - BILLY ELLIOTT - City Springs Theatre 8%

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Shelley Kuhen - DISNEY'S MARY POPPINS - Theatre Macon 25%

Nancye Quarles Hilley - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 17%

Andrea Hermitt - RAGTIME - Live Arts Theatre 11%

Best Costume Design (Professional)

April Andrew - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor's Express 13%

Jay Reynolds - THE Ethel Merman DISCO CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR! - Out Front Theatre Company 11%

Linda Cho - EVER AFTER - Alliance Theatre 11%

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Emil Thomas - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theatre in the Square 39%

Richard Frazier - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Macon 24%

Charlie Miller - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 20%

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Jerry Mitchell - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 42%

Justin Anderson - MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 8%

Brandt Blocker - BILLY ELLIOT - City Springs Theatre 7%

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Richard Frazier - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon 30%

Gene Paulsson - ANGEL STREET - Staged Right Theatre 13%

D Norris - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Live Arts Theatre 11%

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Susan Booth - ANGRY RAUCOUS AND SHAMLESSLY GORGEOUS - Alliance Theatre 14%

Heidi Cline McKerley - THE WOLVES - Horizon Theatre 13%

David Crowe / Clifton Guterman - OUR TOWN / THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatrical Outfit 11%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 44%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Macon 22%

SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 19%

Best Musical (Professional)

BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 38%

HAIRSPRAY - City Springs Theatre 11%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor's Express 8%

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)

Matthew Welsh - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 40%

Paul Tate - SPRING AWAKENING - OnStage Atlanta 19%

Trey English & Ellen Wilson - MATILDA - Theatre Macon 16%

Best Musical Director (Professional)

Ryan Fielding Garrett - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 42%

Ann-Carol Pence - MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 13%

S. Renee Clark - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Theatrical Outfit 10%

Best New Work (Non-Professional)

ARE WE ALL ON BOARD? - Broadway Bound Productions, Inc. 100%

Best New Work (Professional)

BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 51%

MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 11%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Alliance Theatre 9%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon 24%

OTHELLO - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 17%

MOUNTAIN TOP - Marietta's New Theatre in the square 14%

Best Play (Professional)

OUR TOWN / THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Theatrical Outfit 16%

THE CAKE - Horizon Theatre 13%

THE WOLVES - Horizon Theatre 10%

Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)

Eric Hardaway - IN THE HEIGHTS - Marietta's New Theate in the Square 38%

Patrick Hamilton & Christopher Freeman - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre Macon 23%

Spencer Estes - ANGEL STREET - Staged Right 13%

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

BECOMING NANCY - ALLIANCE 22%

David Rockwell - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 18%

Julia Allardice Ray - MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 8%

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)

Philip S. Rosenberg & John Shivers - BECOMING NANCY - Alliance Theatre 41%

Ben Rawson - HEAD OVER HEELS - Actor's Express 7%

Mike Post - MEN WITH MONEY - Aurora Theatre 7%

Best Touring Show

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - The Fabulous Fox Theatre 25%

WAITRESS - The Fabulous Fox Theatre 22%

COME FROM AWAY - The Fabulous Fox Theatre 21%

Person Of The Year

Jerry Mitchell 26%

Andre Eaton Jr 16%

Topher Payne 13%

Theatre of the Year

Alliance Theatre 23%

Marietta's New Theatre in the square 21%

Theatre Macon 11%

