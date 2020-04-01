BWW Blog: Tips for Audition Season

Photo Credit: Helena Lopes

I don't know about you, but this time of year is usually super busy for me! However, now that we are all spending a bit more time at home, it is a bit easier to find a free moment. If you're a theatre student, you likely were planning for some sort of audition when school was still physically in session. Luckily, being at home doesn't mean you can't still prepare for future auditions.

I know that auditions can seem daunting to prepare for, especially when you have a million other things going on. However, with a little initiative and proactivity, you can get through auditions with as little stress as possible! Here are some tips to help you get through auditions in one piece when things are back to normal:

Start prepping early

You know what they say: "the early bird gets the worm!" As cliché as it sounds, there's nothing that will help you better than preparing sooner rather than later. You want to make sure that the auditors get the best performance from you that they can, so start preparing early! Research and over audition materials a little bit each day; it's much easier than cramming it all into your head the night before.

Ask questions

If you know the director of the production(s) that you're auditioning for, don't be afraid to ask them what they're looking for! You might just get some information that could help you ace your audition!

Practice, Practice, Practice

Practice. For. Everyone! Go over your monologues with your friends (over video chat for now, of course)! Sing your songs to your siblings. Sing them to your mom. Sing them to your dog, your cat--your goldfish, even. Just make a point to perform your materials as much as you can! The more you rehearse, the more comfortable you'll be when an actual audition comes around!

Take a Chill Pill

You can prepare as much as possible, but, in the end, nerves can get to you and throw you off your game. Hopefully, the practice you've done ahead of time will still any uneasiness you may have, but if you're still on edge, just remember to breathe! Sip some tea beforehand, stretch, or do whatever you need to get yourself in the zone and knock your audition out of the park.

Auditions can be nerve-wracking, I know. But they are a necessary evil! Keep these steps in mind at your next audition and you'll be in good shape. And, as always, break a leg!





