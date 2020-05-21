Atlanta Comedy Theater and Uptown Comedy Corner Will Reopen This Weekend

Two comedy clubs in Atlanta are set to re-open this weekend at a reduced capacity, according to AJC.

Uptown Comedy Corner in Hapeville and Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross will be open for the first time in two months.

Atlanta Comedy Theater will open on Thursday, May 21, at a reduced capacity of 110, down from 260. Tables and seats will be spread out and staff will be wearing face shields. There will be paper menus and all exposed areas will be wiped down between shows.

"I don't feel comfortable opening until 2022, but what am I going to do?" said Atlanta Comedy Theater co-owner Gary Abdo. "That would mean I'm out of business. You follow the guidelines, and let the audience make its own assessment."

At Uptown, the maximum capacity will be about 100, down from the standard 315.

Owner Angelo Sykes said this current set up is not profitable, but at least he's making some income.

