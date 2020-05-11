Alliance Theatre and Joseph B. Whitehead Memorial Boys & Girls Club Bring YAI Program Online

ACJ.com has reported that Alliance Theatre and Joseph B. Whitehead Memorial Boys & Girls Club's YAI program will continue in an online format due to the health crisis.

The Youth Arts Initiative is sponsored by the Wallace Foundation, a national organization that fosters education and arts appreciation among youth from low-income neighborhoods. Every semester, the Alliance Theatre brings on professional Playwrights and theater educators to help the kids create an artistic project, culminating in a performance at the end of the session. Currently, about 60 students participate in the program

Alliance is running a six-week YAI session online with the help of Zoom. The professional artists involved are Alliance Theatre's artist-in-residence Maya Lawrence and director Samantha Provenzano. They are helping the students write poems, songs and more about the health crisis and quarantine, and how they are dealing with it.

