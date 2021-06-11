ATL SketchFest Is Back This September

Sketchworks Comedy, Atlanta's award-winning live sketch comedy company, has announced dates, and is accepting submissions, for their sketch comedy festival - ATL SketchFest. The 3 night event will take place Thursday, September 23, Friday, September 24, and Saturday, September 25 at The Village Theatre. Performances will begin at 8PM (doors open at 7:30PM). Over those 3 nights, audiences will have the opportunity to see 9 different sketch comedy groups (3 performing each night). Organizers are also accepting comedy video shorts which will be shown between live performances. The ATL SketchFest had a successful launch in 2019 at Pulp Theater in West Midtown - a venue which has since closed. Now that live performances are safely returning, ATL SketchFest organizers are excited to bring the event back.

ATL SketchFest differs from most festivals in that it has a competition element. Four anonymous judges will select the sketch group that is the "Best In Show". That sketch group will be awarded a cash prize at the close of Saturday night's show. There will also be a cash prize for the best video short submitted - which will also be voted on by the judges. As Sketchworks Comedy is organizing the festival, they are not eligible for any participation they may have. ATL SketchFest organizers are Julie Shaer, Brian Troxell, John D. Babcock III, and Jillian Walzer.

"Producing the SketchFest in 2019 was hard work but a lot of fun," commented Sketchworks co-owner and ATL SketchFest co-organizer Julie Shaer. "The day after the 2019 SketchFest finished, we started planning for 2020." The events of 2020 put all theater and live performances on hold and the second ATL SketchFest had to wait.

1

Brian Troxell, Sketchworks' other owner and producer, was impressed when people reached out to ask about the ATL SketchFest. "A few people contacted us when things started to open up to ask if we had plans to produce the sketchfest again. That was very encouraging."

Organizers of the 2nd Occasionally-Annual ATL SketchFest are happy to bring the event to The Village Theatre, located in the heart of Atlanta. "Village Theatre has been the regular performance venue for Sketchworks for over 5 years now," said Troxell. "It will be nice to have the SketchFest in a place we consider home."

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets go on sale starting in August at www.SketchworksComedy.com Festival Tickets are $20 online / $25 at the door. A pass to all 3 days are $50

SUBMISSION INFORMATION

Submissions for sketch groups can be found at https://sketchworks.brushfire.com/events/464503 Deadline for submissions is Sunday, August 22 11:59:59.

Submissions for comedy video shorts (maximum 5 minutes) to run during the festival can be found at https://sketchworks.brushfire.com/events/464503

Deadline for comedy short submissions is Sunday, September 5 at 11:59:59PM.

The Village Theatre is located at 349 Decatur Street SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30312 Ph. 404-688-8858 www.villagecomedy.com

MORE ABOUT SKETCHWORKS COMEDY

Founded in 2001, Sketchworks Comedy features some of Atlanta's top working comedy writers and performers. Sketchworks Comedy's current cast and alumni have gone on to write for network TV shows, perform and produce for film, television, and stage productions. Shows (excluding ones for kids and teens) are written for audiences 18 and older. And for people with a good sense of humor. Sketchworks Comedy also offers classes in sketch writing and sketch acting. Sketchworks Comedy is produced by owners Julie Shaer and Brian Troxell. For more information, visit www.sketchworkscomedy.com