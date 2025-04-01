Zoe Roberts Shares Backstage Secrets From OPERATION MINCEMEAT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We all know how much hard work goes into the performances that audiences see eight times a week on Broadway. When they're not giving it their all onstage, most performers are backstage doing what it takes to stay happy, healthy, and ready to go between scenes. In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving.

In this edition, we catch up with Zoe Roberts, currently starring in Operation Mincemeat on Broadway. Below, she takes us backstage at the Golden Theatre (with photos by Jennifer Broski) to share some of her favorite backstage routines, moments, must-haves and more.

What’s the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

Drink a bunch of water. Boring answer but the show is vocally punishing so I'm constantly trying to stay hydrated.

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage?

Wardrobe get me into the final bits of my costume, which includes setting me up for my first quick change (of many) which comes about two minutes into the opening number!

What’s your must-have backstage snack?

I'm not organised enough to stock the dressing room, but when Mo, one of our sound team members, brings in baked good, I'm usually hoovering one down during intermission, especially on a two-show day. He did burnt chocolate blondies this week and they were insanely good. We're very lucky to have such an amazing and kind team here, looking after us and feeding us delicious treats!

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

One of the other cast members, Jak Malone, and I say 'Bryan Cranston' to each other before going on stage. It started with the debut of one of the London cast Seàn years ago, it's a long story, but it's become code for 'Break a Leg' and now we worry disaster will strike if we don't say it!

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

Vocal steamer, toothpaste, waterproof eyeliner (because it's sweaty out there), blu tac to put up my pics of loved ones and cards, and my vocal warm up, which I wrote down on a scrap of a cereal bar box five years ago and it has come with me to every dressing room since.

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

A scene at the top of the number “Making a Man,” when all the others are on stage. The gag rate is really fast, you see the characters working as a team for the first time, and as actors they're all just firing on all cylinders in a really easy, comfortable way - it's a joy to watch, I'm always very proud of my pals in that moment.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

One of the crew pranking me when I was offstage (it involved tiny plastic hands, I won't go into detail). We've always had a lot of fun amidst the chaos of backstage on this show in the UK, so it felt like being back at home!

About Zoe Roberts

Zoë Roberts is an award-winning writer-performer, and co-writer and star of Operation Mincemeat, which won Best New Musical at the 2024 Olivier Awards, and for which she was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for originating the role of Johnny Bevan & Others.

Outside of Operation Mincemeat, Zoë is part of the award-winning dark-comedy theatre troupe Kill the Beast. She specialises in making hugely entertaining, genre-defying stories infused with complete and utter silliness.