Young New York City Musicians Graduate From Bloomingdale School Of Music Project

Bloomingdale School of Music has announced the graduates of its Class of 2025 Music Access Project (MAP). Celebrated for their years of talent, creativity and dedication, six young members of the Music Access Project are moving on to college in the Fall and sharing their joy of music.

The Music Access Project (MAP) is a three year, pre-college scholarship program that prepares talented and deserving New York City youth, regardless of financial background, for acceptance into conservatory, college, or university. MAP is a musically intensive after school program, with both jazz and classical curricula.

Erika Atkins, Executive Director, Bloomingdale School of Music, said, “We are thrilled to have watched our young students reach for the stars. We have shared their dreams and ambitions, and their success is our greatest reward. We can't wait to see what is next on their musical journey. Whether they choose to play an instrument or continue to enrich their enjoyment of the art form, we will never forget our alumni.”

Will Itskovich from Queens will be attending McGill University. He said, “The Music Access Project has been a great experience in finding my musical voice and discovering new pieces that I love to learn about and play. I have become more curious with the composers I've been playing and understanding their stylistic choices. I have become more confident in playing in concerts and have learned to control my nerves. My ability to sight read and organize my time has improved throughout my time in MAP. I'm very appreciative of the financial assistance from Bloomingdale School of Music, because it has helped me grow as a musician and explore a wide range of opportunities.”

Louise Prelati from Brooklyn will be attending Boston University. She said, “The Music Access Program has meant so much to me because I have grown musically as well as making really strong connections with the other students. This program has strengthened my love of music. I am grateful for all of the Bloomingdale School of Music faculty and especially my flute teacher Kaoru Hinata. I have noticed significant improvement in my playing, and I really owe that to Bloomingdale.”

Camilla Podwil from Brooklyn will be attending Oberlin College. She said, “The Music Access Program has meant everything to my musical and personal life. I feel so privileged to be able to study with such amazing teachers and develop close bonds. I feel my cello abilities have grown exponentially, and my musicality and technical abilities have greatly improved. My growth would not have been possible without my private lessons and chamber instruction. The Bloomingdale School of Music community is so close and so kind and supportive, and the friends I have made here are really important to me. Receiving financial aid from Bloomingdale has made my music education possible. To be able to take lessons from such an amazing teacher and cellist as Margo, play chamber music, develop my ensemble skills, and learn music theory--all for free--is such an incredibly amazing opportunity. I can't stress enough how much I appreciate it.”

Congratulations to the seniors graduating from the Music Access Project including: Will Itskovich from Queens/McGill University; Louise Prelati from Brooklyn/Boston University; Abby Harach from Manhattan/City College, CUNY; Daniel Kim from Brooklyn/Queens College, CUNY; Angelo Lopez from the Bronx/Queens College, CUNY and Camilla Podwil from Brooklyn/OberlinCollege.

Since 1964, the mission of Bloomingdale School of Music, located at 323 West 108th Street in New York City, has been to provide access to high-quality music education for all. Bloomingdale provides equal opportunities for students to pursue their musical passions, regardless of economic status, ability level, ethnicity, or religious affiliation. Celebrating its 60th Anniversary, Bloomingdale shares the joy of music education, while enriching lives and strengthening communities. For more information, visit https://www.bsmny.org/.

