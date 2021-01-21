YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET Podcast's ACT II…PLACES Series Welcomes Adam Koch

Sean Chandler host of the podcast "Your Program Is Your Ticket" has announced the latest episode of its "Act II...Places" series featuring award-winning Set Designer Adam Koch. Episode 87 is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at BPN.FM/YPIYT.

"Your Program Is Your Ticket" is a podcast focusing on smaller, more intimate theater works and the people that make them happen. It is important to highlight these works and integral to the podcast's mission to feature as many of these productions as possible while still discussing the larger more notorious productions. The "Act II...Places" series emphasizes the reaction and forward planning of various theater entities during the COVID-19 crisis. The podcast is hosted and produced by Sean W Chandler.

Adam Koch's definitive set designs for theater, opera and nightlife have been seen in New York City and across the country.

Website: http://www.adamkochassociates.com and BPN.FM/YPIYT