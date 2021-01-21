YOUR PROGRAM IS YOUR TICKET Podcast's ACT II…PLACES Series Welcomes Adam Koch
Episode 87 is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network.
Sean Chandler host of the podcast "Your Program Is Your Ticket" has announced the latest episode of its "Act II...Places" series featuring award-winning Set Designer Adam Koch. Episode 87 is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it now at BPN.FM/YPIYT.
"Your Program Is Your Ticket" is a podcast focusing on smaller, more intimate theater works and the people that make them happen. It is important to highlight these works and integral to the podcast's mission to feature as many of these productions as possible while still discussing the larger more notorious productions. The "Act II...Places" series emphasizes the reaction and forward planning of various theater entities during the COVID-19 crisis. The podcast is hosted and produced by Sean W Chandler.
Adam Koch's definitive set designs for theater, opera and nightlife have been seen in New York City and across the country.
Website: http://www.adamkochassociates.com and BPN.FM/YPIYT
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: James Corden, Patti LuPone, and More Celebrate 'One Day More' of the Trump Era with a LES MISERABLES Parody
James Corden is celebrating the imminent departure of the Trump administration with a Les Miserables parody! ...
VIDEO: Watch 30 Broadway Stars Make Music with Muppets!
Since Jim Henson first burst onto the scene over six decades ago, Muppets have taken center stage in pop culture, appearing on film, television, and b...
10 BRIDGERTON The Musical TikToks That We're Obsessed With
This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, 'Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?'...
Javier Munoz, Leslie Uggams and More Stars Set to Perform 'Seasons of Love' as Part of Tonight's Inauguration Festivities
Javier Munoz and Leslie Uggams have shared via social media that they will be joining a group of Broadway talent to perform 'Seasons of Love' as part ...
VIDEO: Amanda Gorman References HAMILTON in Inaugural Poem 'The Hill We Climb'
Today at President Joe Biden's inauguration, 22 year old Amanda Gorman took to the stage to deliver the inaugural poem, entitled 'The Hill We Climb'. ...
VIDEO: Broadway Celebrates Biden with A Moving Mashup of RENT and HAIR!
Tonight, many of Broadway's brightest stars united to celebrate the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a medley...