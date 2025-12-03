Works & Process at the Guggenheim Unveils Spring 2026 Season

Throughout spring 2026, Works & Process will present a full slate of dynamic programs at Guggenheim New York, along with a special Martha Graham Dance Company performance at the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice on May 8, coinciding with the opening of the Venice Biennale.

The season begins with the fourth Works & Process Underground Uptown Dance Festival at Guggenheim New York, featuring six Works & Process commissions January 9-13 as part of JanArtsNYC. Beyond New York City, Works & Process will also present Dance Out East on Long Island January 9-11 in partnership with The Church in Sag Harbor, Guild Hall of East Hampton, and The Watermill Center. All featured projects in both festivals are supported through fully funded Works & Process residencies that champion artists and their creative process.

In the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater, programs illuminating the creative process by blending artist discussion and performance will feature Opera Philadelphia, Signature Theatre, American Ballet Theatre, CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Miami City Ballet, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Martha Graham Dance Company, the Metropolitan Opera, Philadelphia Ballet, Terrence McNally Recovery Commissions with Craig Lucas and Jake Brasch, a new work by Martha Graham dancer Xin Ying, and a preview of Jacob's Pillow's summer 2026 season.

Works & Process Rotunda Dance Parties will return as well, including a salsa social with Sekou McMiller & Friends and queer country line dancing with SCUFF, presented in partnership with Guggenheim Member Mondays.

The Uptown Rhythm Dance Festival also returns for two evenings, co-presented with 92NY and Dormeshia's Ladies in the Shoe Tap Conference, featuring Naomi Funaki, Kukai Dantza, and Xianix Barrera.

As part of the Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels Festival, Guggenheim New York and Works & Process will present rotunda performances of Early Works by Lucinda Childs.

Championing artists and their creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process supports more than 25 fully funded creative residencies each year across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont, in collaboration with a network of over a dozen partners. Since the program's expansion from its innovative bubble residency program launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 1,000 artists have participated in over 100 Works & Process residencies. Many of the works developed have gone on to receive awards grants, and tour nationally­­-and internationally, with the U.S. State Department. Four Works & Process commissions will continue to tour this fall.

A detailed schedule of events is outlined below.

General ticketing starts December 9 at worksandprocess.org.

SEASON AT A GLANCE

WORKS & PROCESS AT GUGGENHEIM NEW YORK

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Tickets starting at $25

Peter B. Lewis Theater: Performance Highlights and Illuminating Discussions with Artist Receptions

Works & Process Underground Uptown Dance Festival at Guggenheim New York

January 9–13

· January 9:

Choreographic Portrait: Courtney "Balenciaga" Washington

MasterZ at Work Dance Family* and Parsons Dance*

Rotunda Dance Party: The MasterZ Ball

· January 10:

Chrysolation by Chrybaby Cozie & Harlem Lite Feet*

Wings of Desire by Roderick George* (New Jersey Ballet)

· January 11:

Akinola by Adesola Osakalumi*

New York Is Burning by Omari Wiles* (Les Ballet Afrik)

· January 12:

At the Altar by Baye & Asa

Alien of Extraordinary by Sun Kim Dance Theatre

Rotunda Dance Party: Sekou McMiller & Friends' Palladium Nights

· January 13:

Johnny Loves Johann (Johnny Gandelsman with John Heginbotham, Caili Quan,

Jamar Roberts, and Melissa Toogood*)

Los Perros del Barrio Colosal and Like Those Playground Kids at Midnight by BOCA TUYA | Omar Román de Jesús

· January 16:

Opera Philadelphia: Complications in Sue by Michael R. Jackson with Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zack Winokur, and Raja Feather Kelly

· January 25:

Signature Theatre: Mother Russia by Lauren Yee

Signature Theatre: Animal Wisdom by Heather Christian

· January 26:

American Ballet Theatre: Othello: A Dance in Three Acts by Lar Lubovitch

· February 2:

CATS: The Jellicle Ball with Zhailon Levingston, Bill Rauch, Omari Wiles, and Arturo Lyons

· February 7:

Miami City Ballet: Alexei Ratmansky (new work)

· February 9:

Steppenwolf Theatre Company: Windfall by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Uptown Rhythm Dance Festival at Guggenheim New York

Works & Process in partnership with 92NY and Dormeshia's Ladies in the Shoe Tap Conference

· March 8:

Yarin (Kukai Dantza)

Ikigai* (Naomi Funaki)

· March 9:

Nire Txokotik (Kukai Dantza)

Quebrada (Xianix Barrera)

· March 22:

Martha Graham Dance Company: (new work) by Jamar Roberts

· March 30:

The Metropolitan Opera: Innocence by Kaija Saariaho

· April 19:

Philadelphia Ballet: Romeo and Juliet by Juliano Nunes

· April 20:

Terrence McNally Recovery Commissions: (new plays) by Craig Lucas and Jake Brasch

· April 26:

In the Folds of Her Purple by Xin Ying*

· April 27:

Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival 2026 Preview (multiple works)

*Works & Process Commission

Rotunda Dance Parties

In partnership with Guggenheim New York Member Mondays

· January 12:

Sekou McMiller & Friends' Palladium Nights

· March 9:

SCUFF Queer Country Dancing

Rotunda Performance

· March 14 and 15:

Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels Festival: Early Works by Lucinda Childs

WORKS & PROCESS AT PEGGY GUGGENHEIM COLLECTION

Palazzo Venier dei Leoni, Dorsoduro 701, I-30123 Venice, Italy

Free with museum admission

· May 8:

Martha Graham Dance Company

DANCE OUT EAST

Works & Process in partnership with the Church in Sag Harbor, Guild Hall of East Hampton, and The Watermill Center

· January 10, 2 pm:

The Church in Sag Harbor: The Lineage Project by Kristine Bendul & Abdiel

· January 10, 7 pm:

Guild Hall of East Hampton: Ikigai* (Naomi Funaki)

· January 11, 2 pm:

The Watermill Center: Sekou McMiller & Friends' Palladium Nights

*Works & Process Commission

WORKS & PROCESS COMMISSIONS ON TOUR

· January 7:

Chrysolation by Chrybaby Cozie & Harlem Lite Feet

Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth

· February 26:

Tell Me Where It Comes From by Emily Coates

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

· April 23–24:

Tell Me Where It Comes From by Emily Coates

Yale Schwarzman Center

· April 25:

The Missing Element with The Beatbox House

The Clarice at University of Maryland

· May 17:

SpeakMyMind (Black Dancing Bodies Project, Ladies of Hip-Hop)

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

WORKS & PROCESS RESIDENCY PROGRAM

Each year, Works & Process produces more than 25 fully funded, weeklong creative residencies with partners across five states. Artists are curated and selected through an open call. Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, the residency program has continued for six successful years, providing longitudinal, made-to-measure support that includes industry-leading creative residency fees of $1,250 per artist per week, transportation, health insurance enrollment access, 24/7 studio availability, and on-site housing to facilitate uninterrupted creative work. Recognizing that the artistic process is a continuum, each residency includes public engagements that illuminate the creative process for local communities. Culminating performances in New York City compensate artists at a rate of $450 per artist per performance. For more information, including details on community events associated with each residency, visit worksandprocess.org.

RESIDENCY PARTNERS

Connecticut: Eugene O'Neill Theater Center

Massachusetts: The Adams Theater, Prior Performing Arts Center at College of the Holy Cross, The Yard

New Jersey: ArtYard

New York: Bethany Arts Community, Bridge Street Theatre, Catskill Mountain Foundation, The Church in Sag Harbor, CUNY Dance Initiative, Guild Hall of East Hampton, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Modern Accord Depot, Onassis ONX, The Pocantico Center, PS21, The Watermill Center

Vermont: The Campus at Marlboro Music

CURATED RESIDENCIES

Baye & Asa, Chase Brock Experience, Chrybaby Cozie, Courtney "Balenciaga" Washington with MasterZ at Work Dance Family and Parsons Dance, Craig Lucas, Heather Christian and Signature Theatre, Jake Brasch, Roderick George with New Jersey Ballet, Sekou McMiller

OPEN CALL RESIDENCIES

Kristine Bendul & Abdiel, BOCA TUYA | Omar Román de Jesús, Orlando Hernández & the Knee-Heart Connection, Arturo Lyons, Sydnie L. Mosley Dances, Sun Kim Dance Theatre, New Chamber Ballet, Adesola Osakalumi, REYNA, Xin Ying

CUNY DANCE INITIATIVE JOINT RESIDENCIES

A Lady in the House Dance Company / Nubian Néné

TINO AND Rajika Puri CREATIVE RESIDENCY

Naomi Funaki

SPRING 2026 RESIDENCIES

ARTYARD

New Jersey Ballet: Wings of Desire by Roderick George*

January 2–9

BETHANY ARTS COMMUNITY

Akinola by Adesola Osakalumi* — January 3–10

Vogue Orchestra by Arturo Lyons — January 10–16

REYNA — May 4–10

A Side Of The World For A Canvas (Sydnie L. Mosley Dances) — May 11–17

BRIDGE STREET THEATRE

Too soon to discover planets, too late to discover islands.

Orlando Hernández & the Knee-Heart Connection

February 7–13

THE CAMPUS AT MARLBORO MUSIC

Chrysolation by Chrybaby Cozie & Harlem Lite Feet* — January 2–7

MasterZ at Work Dance Family: The 24/7 Diner by Courtney "Balenciaga" Washington* — January 2–8

New Chamber Ballet — January 2–9

CATSKILL MOUNTAIN FOUNDATION

At the Altar by Baye & Asa — January 5–11

Come Home (Chase Brock Experience) — March 30–April 5

THE CHURCH IN SAG HARBOR

The Lineage Project by Kristine Bendul & Abdiel — January 4–10

EUGENE O'NEILL THEATER CENTER

Heather Christian and Signature Theatre — March 2–8

Terrence McNally Recovery Commissions: Craig Lucas and Jake Brasch — April 14–18

GUILD HALL OF EAST HAMPTON

Naomi Funaki: Ikigai*

Tino and Rajika Puri Creative Residency

January 4–11

THE WATERMILL CENTER

Sekou McMiller & Friends' Palladium Nights

January 5–11

CUNY DANCE INITIATIVE REHEARSAL RESIDENCY

A Lady in the House Dance Company / Nubian Néné

August 2025–June 2026 at Queens College

May 4–10: Works & Process Residency at Bethany Arts Community

*Works & Process Commission