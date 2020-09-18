Works & Process at the Guggenheim Premieres Works by Ethan Stiefel and Amy Hall Garner
Prine Time by Ethan Stiefel premiered Sunday, September 13, 2020 and Unchanged Change by Amy Hall Garner premiered Monday, September 14, 2020.
This past week Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented the premieres of new virtual commissions by Ethan Stiefel and Amy Hall Garner.
"Prine Time" by Ethan Stiefel
Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim.
Co-presented by The Kennedy Center.
"Prine Time" is a dance made out of love for John Prine. It's just that simple.
Prine Time by Ethan Stiefel, Music: "Knockin' on Your Screen Door" by John Prine, Choreography and execution: Ethan Stiefel, Scenic Design: Mother Nature.
"Unchanged Change" by Amy Hall Garner
On the morning of July 4, 2020, the idea of Unchanged Change was born. It is my response to hearing conversations and thoughts of four generations of men in my family speak, as black men in America, about the connotation of this country's birthday. The work is musically supported by Chase Holfelder's arrangement of "My Country 'Tis Of Thee" (Abolitionist Version), lyrics written by A. G. Duncan in 1843.
Special Thanks to Nasir M. Campbell, Ronald Lee Shuler, and The King Estate Created remotely for Works & Process at the Guggenheim Virtual Commissions 2020
Unchanged Change by Amy Hall Garner, Performance: Emani Drake, Choreography and Direction: Amy Hall Garner, Music: "My Country 'Tis of Thee (Abolitionist Version)," arranged and sung by Chase Holfelder with lyrics by A.G. Duncan, Filming: Brodie's Images Photography's Alexander Hall, Editing: Alexander Iziliaev
Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions, a direct response to the pandemic, was launched in April to financially support artists and nurture their creative process during these challenging times. Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, is granting more than $150,000 in commissioning funds to artists who have been or were supposed to be featured at Works & Process. Artists from a wide variety of genres have been commissioned to create new works, less than 5 minutes long, while social distancing, that will premiere on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30pm and can be viewed anytime after.
WPA Virtual Commissions Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6On3OKBegI&list=PLJ08rQmWB63RFC3avQF-nDsneUXLrUd4X
Upcoming Schedule of Premieres:
September 20 Richard Thomas and Philip Fisher
September 21 Anthony Roth Costanzo, Adam Charlap Hyman, Dick Hyman, and
Zack Winokur
September 27 Maxfield Haynes
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Fauci on the Return of Theatre: 'We [Could] Gradually Approach True Normal as We Get Through 2021'
As we pass six months since the lights of Broadway last lit up the theatre district, much talk has ensued concerning when theatre might realistically ...
Volume II of All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Concept Album to be Released This Week
On September 18, we will see the release of She Is Risen: Volume II, the hotly awaited follow-up that brings together the extraordinary team that made...
Up on the Marquee: THE MUSIC MAN Prepares for Broadway's Return at the Winter Garden Theater
Broadway just got a little bit brighter! The marquee for The Music Man is now up at the Winter Garden Theatre. Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy A...
Kenny Ortega Says - 'I'd love to do HOCUS POCUS on Broadway'
Forbes has reported that Kenny Ortega would love to bring Hocus Pocus to Broadway! The director/choreographer shared, 'a?oeIa??d love to do Hocus Pocu...
Neil Patrick Harris Reveals He and His Family Contracted COVID-19 Earlier This Year
In an interview on The Today Show recently, Neil Patrick Harris revealed that he and his family contracted COVID-19 earlier this year....
Governor Cuomo Says 'We Are Not Yet at a Point' Where Movie Theaters, Concert Venues and More Can Reopen
In a press conference yesterday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo discussed the reopening of businesses in New York, including movie theaters and concer...