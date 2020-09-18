Works & Process at the Guggenheim Premieres Works by Ethan Stiefel and Amy Hall Garner

Prine Time by Ethan Stiefel premiered Sunday, September 13, 2020 and Unchanged Change by Amy Hall Garner premiered Monday, September 14, 2020.

This past week Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presented the premieres of new virtual commissions by Ethan Stiefel and Amy Hall Garner.

"Prine Time" by Ethan Stiefel

Commissioned by Works & Process at the Guggenheim.

Co-presented by The Kennedy Center.

"Prine Time" is a dance made out of love for John Prine. It's just that simple.

Prine Time by Ethan Stiefel, Music: "Knockin' on Your Screen Door" by John Prine, Choreography and execution: Ethan Stiefel, Scenic Design: Mother Nature.

"Unchanged Change" by Amy Hall Garner

On the morning of July 4, 2020, the idea of Unchanged Change was born. It is my response to hearing conversations and thoughts of four generations of men in my family speak, as black men in America, about the connotation of this country's birthday. The work is musically supported by Chase Holfelder's arrangement of "My Country 'Tis Of Thee" (Abolitionist Version), lyrics written by A. G. Duncan in 1843.

Special Thanks to Nasir M. Campbell, Ronald Lee Shuler, and The King Estate Created remotely for Works & Process at the Guggenheim Virtual Commissions 2020

Unchanged Change by Amy Hall Garner, Performance: Emani Drake, Choreography and Direction: Amy Hall Garner, Music: "My Country 'Tis of Thee (Abolitionist Version)," arranged and sung by Chase Holfelder with lyrics by A.G. Duncan, Filming: Brodie's Images Photography's Alexander Hall, Editing: Alexander Iziliaev

Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions, a direct response to the pandemic, was launched in April to financially support artists and nurture their creative process during these challenging times. Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, is granting more than $150,000 in commissioning funds to artists who have been or were supposed to be featured at Works & Process. Artists from a wide variety of genres have been commissioned to create new works, less than 5 minutes long, while social distancing, that will premiere on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (@worksandprocess) every Sunday and Monday at 7:30pm and can be viewed anytime after.

