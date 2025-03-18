Works & Process Residency Open Call Application Now Open Through Late April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Works & Process is presenting its first-ever Residency Open Call. Applications from New York City-based artists are now open through April 22, 2025 for out-of-town residencies that will take place from October 2025-May 2026.

Works & Process residencies center artists and their specific needs, providing them with focused time and space that is critical to develop work. Since 2018, Works & Process has aggregated resources to provide New York City artists with fully funded out-of-town residencies. In Summer 2020, during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Works & Process pioneered the bubble residency model, and this has grown into an expansive residency program with a network of 15 partner venues in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Vermont. To date, Works & Process has produced 100+ residencies that have supported 700+ artists. Works that have been incubated through these residencies, and in many cases commissioned and premiered by Works & Process, have been recognized with Bessie Awards, National Dance Project grants, and toured nationally and internationally with the U.S. State Department.

Artists who create movement-based work are invited to apply for a residency to start a new project or continue developing an existing work in one of Works & Process' week-long, out-of-town residencies. Works & Process residencies include industry-leading fees of $150 per artist/per day (up to $8,400 for a maximum of 8 participants), 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, a transportation stipend, and health insurance enrollment access. Each residency will culminate in an open rehearsal or showing for the local community. The projects will also be considered for Works & Process presentations in New York City.

Works & Process will accept up to 250 applications, beginning on March 18, 2025. The application will be open until April 22 at 5pm EST or until the submission limit is reached.

"Residencies are a cornerstone of our support for the creative process and our collaboration across the arts ecosystem," said Caroline Cronson, Producer of Works & Process. "The benefits of developing work at a dedicated, uninterrupted, out-of-town setting can hardly be overstated. With our residency partners, we are looking forward to learning about and supporting new artists through this open call."

"We believe the magic is in the process," said Duke Dang, Executive Director of Works & Process. "Now, more than ever, it is essential to resource artists and share with the public how work is created. Supporting and sharing the process helps foster greater appreciation, understanding, participation, and investment in the performing arts, and we are grateful to our generous donors who understand how essential these residencies are to what we do." For more information and to submit, visit https://www.worksandprocess.org/residencies