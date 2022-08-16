Works & Process Announces Fall 2022 Season Featuring the Creators of Broadway's SOME LIKE IT HOT & More

This fall Works & Process will amplify its support for performing artists and their creative process, presenting a robust series of programs at the Guggenheim Museum and expanding offerings to Gibney Center, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division.



As a process-focused performing arts organization, Works & Process continued to provide opportunities and fees for artists throughout the pandemic, and pioneered the bubble residency model to support their work safely. The fall 2022 season will feature the official world premieres of works created by New York artists-many representing historically marginalized performing art cultures-and incubated during the peak of the pandemic in 2020-21 Works & Process bubble residencies. To illuminate creative process, Works & Process will present alongside these commissions, performance excerpts and artist discussions of new works ahead of their premieres with Dance Theatre of Harlem, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, the Metropolitan Opera, and New York City Ballet. All programs uniquely blend performance highlights with insightful artist conversations and are designed to invite audiences to embrace artistic process.



To support longitudinal creative process and artist recovery, collectively with a network of ten residency partners in five New York counties, Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residencies continue to provide made-to-measure artist support including living wage fees of $1,050 per artist per week, transportation, health insurance enrollment, 24/7 studio access, and on-site housing. These residencies culminate in public programs that share the creative process with local communities. Residency partners include Bethany Arts Community, Ossining, NY; Bridge Street Theatre, Catskill, NY; Catskill Mountain Foundation, Hunter, NY; Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY; The Church, Sag Harbor, NY; Guild Hall, East Hampton, NY; Modern Accord Depot, Accord, NY; Petronio Residency Center, Round Top, NY; The Pocantico Center, Tarrytown, NY; and Watermill Center, Water Mill, NY.



In conjunction with the Guggenheim exhibition Alex Katz: Gathering in the museum's rotunda, Works & Process will present Paul Taylor Dance Company's performance of Polaris, a 1976 collaboration between Katz and Taylor.



Works & Process will also grow audience engagement by presenting a continuum of concert and social dance. Expanding the Guggenheim's Member Mondays, Works & Process performances will host dance parties in the museum's rotunda on September 5 (Do The Hustle with DJ Nelson "Paradise" Roman), November 21 (The Masterz Ball with DJ Byrell), and December 5 (Lindy Hop with Jazz as Movement, accompanied by Eyal Vilner Big Band). On the third Thursday of each month Works & Process and 92NY Harkness Dance Center will present LayeRhythm (On The Move) in locations across the city while construction takes place at 92NY. LayeRhythm founder Mai Lê Hô weaves a singular mix of freestyle dance, live music, and audience interaction, celebrating the vibrancy of street and club dance cultures. These events will feature choreographed work from guest companies alongside improvisations by musicians, dancers, and emcees, captivating audiences young and old, from theater to club goers. LayeRhythm (On The Move) will take place at the Guggenheim Museum (September 15); The New York Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division (October 20); Gibney Center (November 17); and Lincoln Center (December 15).

Commissions and Premieres



UNDERSCORED by Ephrat Asherie Dance with Archie Burnett, Michele Saunders and Brahms "Bravo" LaFortune

Les Ballet Afrik: New York Is Burning by Omari Wiles

Masterz at Work Dance Family: ALL INCLUSIVE AND MORE by Courtney Washington Balenciaga, followed by a vogue ball in the rotunda. Presented with Black Trans Femmes in the Arts Collective

The Covid-19 Variations: A Piano Drama by Richard Thomas, Alison Jackson, and Philip Edward Fisher. Presented with The New Group

The Missing Element

Highlights and Discussions

Do The Hustle

Dance Theatre of Harlem: The Sounds of Hazel: The Hazel Scott Ballet by Tiffany Rea-Fisher

New York City Ballet: Fall Premieres

The Metropolitan Opera: The Hours by Kevin Puts, libretto by Greg Pierce

Some Like It Hot

Ladies of Hip-Hop: The Black Dancing Bodies Project

Hope Boykin with Mahogany L. Browne and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago



For more information visit: worksandprocess.org.

Fall 2022 Season

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Theater tickets: $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Rotunda tickets: $70, $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Priority ticketing opens August 16 at 11 am

General ticketing opens August 23 at 11 am

In-Process Social Dance Commission

Do The Hustle with dancing in the rotunda and music by DJ Nelson "Paradise" Roman

Monday, September 5, 7:30 pm

This is an invitation to dance. Born in 1970s disco New York City and named after its fast-paced stepping, hustle is a social dance that emerged from pre-existing Latin and African American dances. The style brought together queer and straight communities through touch and rhythm, and made use of non-gendered conventions of who is leading versus who is following. It also features joint celebratory outbursts of energy. While doing the hustle, dancers hold hands and embark on an ever-present, expansive, twirling journey across the dance floor to the sound of disco.

Created by Abdiel, Joana Matos, and Alessandra Marconi to bring hustle dance experience to all audiences, Do The Hustle culminates a two-week Works & Process LaunchPAD residency at Chautauqua Institution. This in-process program is presented in three parts-an interactive performance, dance class, and dance party-and highlights an original music composition by Emmy Award nominee Chari Glogovac-Smith. Don't miss this transformational experience integrating classic disco music structures, sound healing frequencies, and original music produced by veteran hustle DJ Nelson "Paradise" Roman, who has been a staple of the hustle social dance scene.

Commissioned by Works & Process, and supported by a consortium of partners including Jacob's Pillow, The Meany Center, and residency partners Chautauqua Institution and The Church, Sag Harbor, Do The Hustle is an intersectional project that embodies inclusion, cultural and historical preservation, creativity, and innovation. This program shares the knowledge, beauty, and power of hustle, celebrating it as a part of the American cultural legacy that continues to capture the interest of people across the globe and generations.

Suggested dress code for audience members: Disco era, reinvented.

In conjunction with the Guggenheim's Member Mondays, this performance in the theater will be followed by a communal dance in the rotunda for all.

Improv Dance, Music, Hip-Hop, House, Waacking, and Popping

LayeRhythm (On The Move) with Passion Fruit Dance Company, in collaboration with 92NY

Thursday, September 15, 7:30 pm

Embodying the continuum of concert and social dance, LayeRhythm, led by Mai Lê Hô, weaves a singular mix of freestyle dance, live music, and audience interaction, celebrating the vibrancy of street and club dance cultures. Spotlighting Passion Fruit Dance Company, the evening will feature choreographed work alongside improvisations by musicians, dancers, and emcees, captivating the young and old, from theater to club goers.



On third Thursdays this fall, Works & Process and 92NY present LayeRhythm (On The Move) at the Guggenheim Museum (September 15), The New York Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division (October 20), Gibney Center (November 17), and Lincoln Center (December 15).

Ballet

New York City Ballet

Fall Premieres

Sunday, September 18, 7:30 pm

Just days ahead of New York City Ballet's 10th Anniversary Fall Fashion Gala, which will feature world premieres by choreographers Kyle Abraham and Gianna Reisen and a live stage debut by Justin Peck, NYCB company members will perform excerpts and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan will moderate a discussion.

Opera

The Metropolitan Opera

Medea by Luigi Cherubini

Monday, September 19, 7:30 pm

Before Luigi Cherubini's rarely performed masterpiece Medea opens the Metropolitan Opera's 2022-23 season, cast members will perform highlights from this opera about a formidable sorceress who stops at nothing in her quest for vengeance. Met General Manager Peter Gelb moderates a discussion with the production's creative team, who are bringing this stirring mythic drama to the Met stage for the first time in the company's history.

Music Commission Premiere

The Covid-19 Variations: A Piano Drama by Richard Thomas, Alison Jackson, and Philip Edward Fisher

Sunday, September 25, 7:30 pm

Presented with The New Group

A powerful and entertaining take on the last two years, The Covid-19 Variations: A Piano Drama is a unique and outrageously funny film and concert in one with a cast of characters including everyone from Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Elton John to Kanye West and even the British royal family-because everyone has lived through Covid. Olivier Award-winning Richard Thomas composed The Covid-19 Variations during the earliest days of the pandemic for Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions. Inspired by his music, BAFTA-winning artist and director Alison Jackson has created 19 short films for The Covid-19 Variations, drawn from fake reality. These films ponder the question of how we can tell what is real or fake using celebrity lookalikes and commemorate life in the time of Covid. Featuring a Gershwin-esque 23-minute riff, the music is performed by world-renowned pianist Philip Edward Fisher. This live U.S. premiere follows the work's world premiere earlier this year at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre, United Kingdom, in a production directed by two-time Olivier Award winner and the Rep Artistic Director Sean Foley. As part of the program, Jackson, Thomas, and Fisher discuss their creative process.

Musical

Some Like It Hot

Sunday, October 2, 7:30 pm

Ahead of the Broadway opening, the creators of Some Like It Hot, a new musical comedy based on the classic MGM film, discuss their creative process and preview highlights from the show. Set in Chicago when Prohibition had everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them? The new musical features a book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Shaiman, and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw.

​

Ballet

Dance Theatre of Harlem

The Sounds of Hazel: The Hazel Scott Ballet by Tiffany Rea-Fisher

Monday, October 3, 7:30 pm

Don't miss this first look at excerpts from The Sounds of Hazel: The Hazel Scott Ballet, ​choreographer Tiffany Rea-Fisher's new ballet inspired by the life of virtuoso classical and jazz pianist, singer, and civil rights activist Hazel Scott. Learn more about Scott's contributions to United States culture, in particular her journey to becoming the first U.S. woman to host her own TV show and her lifelong fight for social justice, including standing up to the Hollywood studio machine and bravely testifying before the House Un-American Activities Committee. Ahead of the project's world premiere with Washington Performing Arts in fall 2022 and spring 2023 New York premiere at New York City Center, company dancers will perform highlights and Rea-Fisher will discuss her creative process.

Rotunda Project

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Polaris by Alex Katz and Paul Taylor

Wednesday, October 26, 6:30 and 8 pm

Artist Alex Katz and choreographer Paul Taylor collaborated on 15 works. In conjunction with the Guggenheim Museum's retrospective Alex Katz: Gathering, Works & Process will present a performance by the Paul Taylor Dance Company in the Guggenheim rotunda.

Selected by Michael Novak, Paul Taylor Dance Company Artistic Director, Polaris, a 1976 collaboration between Taylor and Katz will offer audiences a unique and unprecedented opportunity to see the performance-normally shown on a proscenium stage-up close and from 360 degrees. On October 27 a special conversation moderated by Novak with distinguished Taylor alumnae Carolyn Adams and Susan McGuire, who created works with Taylor and Katz, will take place at the New York Library for the Performing Arts, hosted by Works & Process and the library's Jerome Robbins Dance Division.

Dance and Poetry

Hope Boykin with Mahogany L. Browne and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Sunday, October 30, 7:30 pm

Creator, educator, motivator, and mover Hope Boykin and poet Mahogany L. Browne discuss and share their writing explorations. Dancers of HopeBoykinDance perform choreographic works in process, which were incubated in Works & Process LaunchPAD residencies at Modern Accord Depot and Chautauqua Institution. Highlighting Boykin's spring 2023 Hubbard Street Dance Chicago commission, the evening also features excerpts performed by Hubbard Street dancers and Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell joins Boykin on the panel discussion.

Opera

The Metropolitan Opera

The Hours by Kevin Puts, libretto by Greg Pierce

Monday, October 31, 7:30 pm

Go behind the scenes of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts's The Hours, adapted from Michael Cunningham's acclaimed novel and the Oscar-winning 2002 film. Three of today's most compelling artists-sopranos Renée Fleming and Kelli O'Hara and mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato-star as a trio of women from different eras who each grapple with their inner demons and their roles in society. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct the world-premiere production by Phelim McDermott. In this first look, Met General Manager Peter Gelb moderates a discussion with members of the creative team, and cast members perform highlights from its powerful score.

West African Dance, Afrobeat, House, and Vogue Commission Premiere

Les Ballet Afrik

New York Is Burning by Omari Wiles

Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6, 7:30 pm

House of Oricci founding father and ballroom community legend Omari Wiles brings ballroom to the Guggenheim in the long-awaited premiere of New York Is Burning, featuring Wiles's AfrikFusion, which combines traditional African dances and Afrobeat with house dance and vogue.

The 1990 documentary Paris Is Burning received critical acclaim for its depiction of the New York drag ball scene and of voguing as a powerful expression of personal pride in the face of racism, homophobia, and the stigma of the AIDS crisis. Just as Paris Is Burning did for New York in the 1980s, New York Is Burning reflects the aspirations, desires, and yearnings of a diverse group of dancers in a city beset by health, racial, and financial crises.

Commissioned by Works & Process prior to the pandemic as an homage to Paris Is Burning on the documentary's thirtieth anniversary, Wiles's new work centers on the artists for whom his dance company serves as a surrogate family, including Kya Azeen, Eva Bust A' Move, Algin Ford-Sterling, Alora Martinez, Shireen Rahimi, Milerka Rodriguez, Kameron N. Saunders, Karma Stylz, Yuki Sukezane, and Yuhee Yang.

Wiles developed the Works & Process commission for his company, Les Ballet Afrik, in a summer 2020 Works & Process bubble residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, a spring 2021 Works & Process bubble residency at Catskill Mountain Foundation with the support of the Mellon Foundation and the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, and a January 2022 Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency at The Church, Sag Harbor in partnership with Guild Hall. Throughout this time, in some of New York State's first permitted performances during the pandemic, Works & Process coproduced Les Ballet Afrik's outdoor, filmed, and preview performances at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and the Guggenheim Museum rotunda. This summer the company performed previews at Jacob's Pillow, New Victory Theater, and SummerStage.

NYC Underground Club Intergenerational Stories Commission Premiere

UNDERSCORED by Ephrat Asherie Dance with Archie Burnett, Michele Saunders and Brahms "Bravo" LaFortune

Sunday, November 13, and Monday, November 14, 7:30 pm

Commissioned by Works & Process, UNDERSCORED is a multifaceted project that acts as a living archive of five generations of NYC club dancers. Rooted in the intergenerational stories and memories of NYC underground club heads, UNDERSCORED was created in collaboration with legendary elders from the underground dance community such as Archie Burnett, Michele Saunders, and Brahms "Bravo" LaFortune and Ephrat Asherie Dance company members Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie, Manon Bal, Ron "Stealth-1" Chunn Jr., Teena Marie Custer, Val "Ms. Vee" Ho, and Matthew "Megawatt" West. The performers, ranging in age from 27 to 79, share lived experiences, stories, and vibes from seminal underground parties, including David Mancuso's the Loft, Larry Levan's Paradise Garage and Timmy Regisford's Shelter. Featuring costumes by David Dalrymple and building on the intergenerational transference of knowledge and culturally reflective movement that happens night after night on dance floors across the city, UNDERSCORED explores the ever-changing physical and musical landscape of New York City's underground dance community.

In conjunction with this project, Asherie is working with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts to collect and archive oral histories from the elders who helped create and usher in NYC's underground dance scene in the 1970s and 1980s. On Monday, November 7, in anticipation of the premiere of UNDERSCORED, Ephrat Asherie will moderate a conversation with several elders from the underground scene in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at The New York Library for the Performing Arts.

Commissioned by Works & Process, UNDERSCORED makes its long-awaited world premiere in the Peter B. Lewis Theater at the Guggenheim following a summer 2019 residency at LUMBERYARD, summer 2020 Works & Process bubble residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, a spring 2021 Works & Process bubble residency at Bridge Street Theatre with the support of the Mellon Foundation and the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, and May 2022 Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency at Catskill Mountain Foundation. Throughout this time, in some of New York State's first permitted performances during the pandemic, Works & Process coproduced outdoor, filmed, and preview performances of UNDERSCORED at Harlem Stage, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and in the Guggenheim Museum rotunda. During summer of 2022, in-process performances of UNDERSCORED were presented at the Vail Dance Festival and The Yard.

Street Dance, Street Jazz, Ballroom, and Hip-Hop Commission Premiere

Masterz at Work Dance Family

ALL INCLUSIVE AND MORE by Courtney Washington Balenciaga with Masterz Ball featuring DJ Byrell in the rotunda

Monday, November 21, 7:30 pm

Presented with Black Trans Femmes in the Arts Collective

A legend within the ballroom community, founder of the Kiki House of Juicy Couture, leader of The House of Balenciaga, and this year's Latex Ball Avis Penda'vis Angel Award winner, Black trans femme choreographer Courtney Washington Balenciaga creates dances that are a representation of resiliency, and which foster community in under-resourced areas of Brooklyn. Her new Works & Process commission, ALL INCLUSIVE AND MORE fuses street dance, street jazz, ballroom, vogue, and hip-hop. Informed by her own experience as a queer teenager who found refuge from teasing in dance, the work conveys how her gender transition spurred transformative emotional, creative, and physical liberation. An expansion of ALL INCLUSIVE, which was commissioned in 2020 and performed in the Guggenheim's rotunda as performances were reopening in New York on March 31, 2021, this latest work furthers her ambitions toward shaping a more inclusive, fair, representative, and colorful world.

In conjunction with the Guggenheim's Member Mondays, this performance in the theater will continue into the rotunda for The Masterz Ball with music by DJ Byrell. All audience members are encouraged to participate in the ball, with categories including All Inclusive, Best Dressed, and Creative Expression.

Commissioned by Works & Process, this work was developed in a Works & Process bubble residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in March 2021 with the support of the Mellon Foundation and the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. This work will also receive a two-week Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency at Bethany Arts Community in November 2022, which will provide creative time and commissioning resources for Masterz at Work Dance Family and its uplifting and inspiring dancers Luis, Lamell "Jay Parel" Clemons, Jai'Quin Coleman, DeAndre Cousley, Mehki Cuffee, Rasheed "NewBorn" Lucas Jr., Guya Marie, Armani Moore, Dashaun "DayDay" Peals, and Brian Starke.

Rotunda Concert and Dance

Eyal Vilner Big Band with Jazz as Movement

Sunday, December 4, 7:30 pm - Concert

Monday, December 5, 7:30 pm - Concert and Social Dance

Celebrate the season with festive music. The seventeen-piece Eyal Vilner Big Band will perform as part of this beloved annual tradition, filling the museum's iconic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed rotunda with joyous sound. In conjunction with Guggenheim Member Mondays, on December 5 the dancers of Jazz as Movement will perform, teach a Lindy Hop lesson, and all are invited to hit the dance floor in the Guggenheim Rotunda.

Dance and Music

Peter & the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev with Isaac Mizrahi

Saturday, December 10, 1, 2:30, and 4 pm

Sunday, December 11, 1, 2:30, and 4 pm

Isaac Mizrahi narrates and directs Sergei Prokofiev's charming children's classic, accompanied by a live orchestra, and the cast, wearing costumes by Mizrahi, performs choreography by John Heginbotham, bringing the 30-minute story to life for the young and young at heart.

No matter how tall or small, everyone needs a ticket.

Works & Process at Lincoln Center

Clark Studio Theater, Samuel B. and David Rose Building

165 West 65th Street, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10023

Tickets: Choose-What-You-Pay ($35 suggested ticket price)

Member pre-sale opens September 15 at 12 pm

General ticketing opens September 20 at 12 pm

Beatbox and Street Dance Commission

The Missing Element

Wednesday, October 19, 7:30 pm

Fusing together awe-inspiring street dancers from Krump, FlexN, and breaking communities with the virtuosic music-making of the Beatbox House, The Missing Element, commissioned by Works & Process, performs live at Lincoln Center as a capstone of their digital film shot at Lincoln Center's Revson Fountain in August of 2020.

In-Process Choreopoem Commission

Ladies of Hip-Hop

The Black Dancing Bodies Project

Thursday, November 3, 7:30 pm

An ongoing performance and documentary effort to represent Black women in street and club dance culture, this session highlights the choreopoem, first coined in 1975 by writer Ntozake Shange (For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf). Led by Michele Byrd-McPhee, new writing, poetry by Ursula Rucker, and music and dance of street, club and African culture come together in this show-and-tell, culminating the Ladies of Hip-Hop's Works & Process LaunchPAD residency at the Catskill Mountain Foundation.

Improv Dance Music and Flexn

LayeRhythm (On The Move) with STATIS, in collaboration with 92NY

Thursday, December 15, 7:30 pm

Embodying the continuum of concert and social dance, LayeRhythm led by Mai Lê Hô weaves a singular mix of freestyle dance, live music, and audience interaction, celebrating the vibrancy of street and club dance cultures. Spotlighting STASIS, the evening will feature choreographed work from the company alongside improvisations by musicians, dancers and emcees, captivating young and old, theater and club goers.



Third Thursdays this fall, Works & Process and 92NY present "LayeRhythm (On The Move)" at the Guggenheim Museum (September 15), The New York Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division (October 20), Gibney Center (November 17), and Lincoln Center (December 15).

Works & Process at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins

Dance Division

40 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023

Tickets: Free, RSVP required

Improv Dance Music and Popping

LayeRhythm (On The Move) with Sun Kim Dance Theater, in collaboration with 92NY

Thursday, October 20, 7 pm, Café

Embodying the continuum of concert and social dance, LayeRhythm led by Mai Lê Hô weaves a singular mix of freestyle dance, live music, and audience interaction, celebrating the vibrancy of street and club dance cultures. Spotlighting Sun Kim Dance Theater, the evening will feature choreographed work from the company alongside improvisations by musicians, dancers and emcees, captivating young and old, theater and club goers.



Third Thursdays this fall, Works & Process and 92NY present "LayeRhythm (On The Move)" at the Guggenheim Museum (September 15), The New York Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division (October 20), Gibney Center (November 17), and Lincoln Center (December 15).

Dance Conversations

Alex Katz and Paul Taylor: Three Decades of Collaborations with Carolyn Adams, Susan McGuire, Michael Novak

Thursday, October 27, 7 pm, Bruno Walter Auditorium

In conjunction with the Guggenheim Museum's retrospective Alex Katz: Gathering, and the October 26 presentation of Polaris, performed by the Paul Taylor Dance Company in the rotunda, Works & Process will screen video highlights from Alex Katz's 15 collaborations with choreographer Paul Taylor. Distinguished Taylor alumnae Carolyn Adams and Susan McGuire will discuss their time in the studio with Taylor and Katz with moderation by Michael Novak, Paul Taylor Dance Company Artistic Director.

Dance Conversations

Intergenerational Memories of New York City Club Dancers with Ephrat Asherie

Monday, November 7, 7 pm, Bruno Walter Auditorium

In conjunction with the premiere of UNDERSCORED, choreographer Ephrat Asherie is working with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division to collect and archive oral histories from elders who helped create and usher in NYC's underground dance scene in the 1970s and 1980s. In this program legendary elders from the underground dance community will share their stories in conversation with Asherie.

Works & Process at Gibney Center

280 Broadway, New York, NY 10007

Tickets: $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Improv Dance Music and Locking

LayeRhythm (On The Move) with The Hood Lockers, in collaboration with 92NY

Thursday, November 17, 7:30 pm, The Theater (Studio H)

Embodying the continuum of concert and social dance, LayeRhythm led by Mai Lê Hô weaves a singular mix of freestyle dance, live music, and audience interaction, celebrating the vibrancy of street and club dance cultures. Spotlighting The Hood Lockers, the evening will feature choreographed work from the company alongside improvisations by musicians, dancers and emcees, captivating young and old, theater and club goers.



Third Thursdays this fall, Works & Process and 92NY present "LayeRhythm (On The Move)" at the Guggenheim Museum (September 15), The New York Library for the Performing Arts, Jerome Robbins Dance Division (October 20), Gibney Center (November 17), and Lincoln Center (December 15).

Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" Residencies

Supporting longitudinal creative process and artist recovery, collectively with a network of ten residency partners spanning five New York counties, a $1 million dollar initiative, Works & Process LaunchPAD residencies provide sequenced and made-to-measure artist support, including living wage fees of $1,050 per artist per week, transportation, health insurance enrollment, 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, and access to research support at the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and culminate in public programs that share creative process with local communities.

Bethany Arts Community, Ossining, NY

Masterz at Work Dance Family with Courtney Washington Balenciaga

November 7-19, 2022

Ladies of Hip-Hop

January 3-11, 2023

Bridge Street Theatre, Catskill, NY

Waacking with Princess Lockeroo

December 14-21, 2022

Catskill Mountain Foundation, Hunter, NY

Ladies of Hip-Hop

October 20-November 2, 2022

Indian Letters by Amar Ramasar and Preeti Vasudevan

November 6-13, 2022

Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY

Do The Hustle

August 22-September 3, 2022

Hope Boykin and Mahogany L. Browne

September 19-October 8, 2022

The Church, Sag Harbor, NY

Do The Hustle

January 2-8, 2023

Modern Accord Depot, Accord, NY

Jack Ferver, Lloyd Knight, and Jeremy Jacob

October 21-28 and November 28-December 3, 2022

The Pocantico Center, Tarrytown, NY

Krump with Brian "HallowDreamz" Henry

January 9-15, 2023

Additional Residency Partners:

Guild Hall, East Hampton, NY

Petronio Residency Center, Round Top, NY

Watermill Center, Water Mill, NY

About Works & Process

An independent performing arts organization, Works & Process illuminates the creative process of artists from both the world's largest organizations and underrecognized performing arts cultures by providing rare, longitudinal studio-to-stage creative residency, commissioning, and presenting support.

Works & Process gives audiences unprecedented access behind the scenes, with programs that blend artist discussions and performance highlights. These offerings support our goal of fostering greater understanding and appreciation of the performing arts and broadening representation.

Works & Process celebrates New York artists and street and social dance. This season the program expands beyond the Guggenheim Museum to also present at Gibney Center, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Works & Process's ongoing LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" residency program knits together a constellation of ten residency centers across New York state to support creative process.