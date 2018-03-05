With COCO Win, Robert Lopez Becomes First Ever Double EGOT Winner!

As BroadwayWorld reported last night, husband and wife team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Remember Me," from Coco, making Robert the first ever double EGOT winner.

Along with last night's Oscar, the duo won an Academy Award in 2013 for "Let It Go" from Frozen. He also holds two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Music Direction and Composition his work on Wonder Pets. He has three Tony Awards (two for The Book of Mormon and one for Avenue Q) and three Grammy Awards (two for Frozen and one for The Book of Mormon).

Only twelve other artists are EGOT winners (seventeen if you include recipients of honorary awards), and only Lopez has ever achieved double wins for every award.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who were behind the Oscar®-winning song "Let it Go" in 2013's "Frozen," penned the thematic song "Remember Me," which is the signature song for beloved performer Ernesto de la Cruz in the movie. "The song is from the point of view of a person hoping to be remembered by a loved one," said Anderson-Lopez. "But the lyric can be interpreted a few different ways depending on the tempo and tone of the music."

Robert co-conceived and co-wrote the smash hit musicals Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon, both earning him Tony Awards. Kristen's show In Transit made history as the first all a cappella musical to run on Broadway, after earning recognition at the Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel Awards for its 2010 Off-Broadway run. Together, Lopez and Anderson-Lopez have written for television, film and stage, including Finding Nemo: The Musical; songs for "The Wonder Pets" (two Emmy Award wins) and the Winnie the Pooh animated film. Their original musical Up Here premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2015.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





