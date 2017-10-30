Witches of the World: Celebrating WICKED's 14th Birthday!

After almost 6000 performances, gaggles of green girls and Glindas galore, the international blockbuster Wicked celebrates its 14th birthday today! Wicked opened on October 30, 2003 at the Gershwin Theatre, and is now the 8th longest-running production in Broadway history.

Since opening, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 15 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, China, Mexico, and Brazil) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese. The musical has amassed nearly $4.5 billion in global sales and has been seen by over 53 million people worldwide.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two National Tours.

In celebration of this special day, we're rejoicifying with casts from all corners of the world. Check out how Oz translates (literally) in countries all over!

Germany:

The Netherlands:

Australia:

Japan:

Mexico:

Korea:

Brazil:

Finland:

West End:

Broadway:

