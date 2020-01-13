Winners Announced For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!

Click Here for More Articles on BWW Cabaret Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize NYC Cabaret performers for their outstanding achievement!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Alternative Cabaret Show

Tammy Faye Starlight - Tammy Faye Starlight Celebrates 40 Years of Marianne Faithful's Broken English - Pangea

Best Burlesque Show or Act

Le Scandal Cabaret - Le Scandal Cabaret - The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Best Commercial Recording

Ann Hampton Callaway - Jazz Goes to the Movies - Feinstein's/54 Below

Best Debut Show

Mark William - Come Croon With Me - The Green Room 42

Best Director

Will Nunziata - Peggy Lee In Her Own Words - The Green Room 42

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

Paulina, Princess of Power - Lucky Cheng's - Stage 48

Best Duo Show

Ace Young & Diana DeGarmo Birdland & Birdland Theater

Best Host or Emcee of a Cabaret

Susie Mosher - Susie Mosher's The Lineup - Birdland

Best Independent Recording

Mark William - Come Croon With Me - The Green Room 42

Best Jazz Vocalist

Spencer Day

Best Musical Comedy Cabaret Show

The Hell's Kitchenettes - The Hell's Kitchenettes - The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Best Musical Director

Billy Stritch - Cast Party, Marilyn Maye, Nicolas King, Jim Caruso, Linda Lavin, Countess LuAnn de Lessepps

Best Non-Musical Cabaret Performance

Leslie Jordan - Exposed - The Green Room 42

Best Revue/Group Show

The Boy Band Project - Boy Band Brunch - The Green Room 42

Best Show

The Green Room 42 - Titanique - The Green Room 42

Best Show, Celebrity

Chita Rivera - A Lot of Livin' To Do - Feinstein's/54 Below

Best Special Event (Multiple)

Jay Armstrong Johnson & co. - I Put a Spell on You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters - Le poisson rouge

Best Special Event (Solo)

Marti Gould Cummings - Marti & the Cummers - The Mirror Room at Lincoln Center

Best Tribute Show

Clint Holmes & Billy Stritch - Celebrate Nat King Cole - Birdland Theater

Best Variety Show or Recurring Series

Blake Allen - An Evening With... Series - The Green Room 42

Best Vocalist

Christine de Frece

