Winners Announced For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize NYC Cabaret performers for their outstanding achievement!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Alternative Cabaret Show
Tammy Faye Starlight - Tammy Faye Starlight Celebrates 40 Years of Marianne Faithful's Broken English - Pangea
Best Burlesque Show or Act
Le Scandal Cabaret - Le Scandal Cabaret - The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Best Commercial Recording
Ann Hampton Callaway - Jazz Goes to the Movies - Feinstein's/54 Below
Best Debut Show
Mark William - Come Croon With Me - The Green Room 42
Best Director
Will Nunziata - Peggy Lee In Her Own Words - The Green Room 42
Best Drag Artist or Impersonator
Paulina, Princess of Power - Lucky Cheng's - Stage 48
Best Duo Show
Ace Young & Diana DeGarmo Birdland & Birdland Theater
Best Host or Emcee of a Cabaret
Susie Mosher - Susie Mosher's The Lineup - Birdland
Best Independent Recording
Mark William - Come Croon With Me - The Green Room 42
Best Jazz Vocalist
Spencer Day
Best Musical Comedy Cabaret Show
The Hell's Kitchenettes - The Hell's Kitchenettes - The Laurie Beechman Theatre
Best Musical Director
Billy Stritch - Cast Party, Marilyn Maye, Nicolas King, Jim Caruso, Linda Lavin, Countess LuAnn de Lessepps
Best Non-Musical Cabaret Performance
Leslie Jordan - Exposed - The Green Room 42
Best Revue/Group Show
The Boy Band Project - Boy Band Brunch - The Green Room 42
Best Show
The Green Room 42 - Titanique - The Green Room 42
Best Show, Celebrity
Chita Rivera - A Lot of Livin' To Do - Feinstein's/54 Below
Best Special Event (Multiple)
Jay Armstrong Johnson & co. - I Put a Spell on You: The Return of the Sanderson Sisters - Le poisson rouge
Best Special Event (Solo)
Marti Gould Cummings - Marti & the Cummers - The Mirror Room at Lincoln Center
Best Tribute Show
Clint Holmes & Billy Stritch - Celebrate Nat King Cole - Birdland Theater
Best Variety Show or Recurring Series
Blake Allen - An Evening With... Series - The Green Room 42
Best Vocalist
Christine de Frece
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
