Win Tickets to SING-A-LONG SOUND OF MUSIC at the Hollywood Bowl!

Two lucky readers will win two tickets to the Sound of Music sing-a-long, hosted by Melissa Peterman at the Hollywood Bowl on August 21.

Get all the info on the show, plus upcoming concerts in this series here.

The contest closes on Friday, August 13 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

It's a fun-filled sing-a-long for the whole family-and thousands of Angelenos. Sing-A-Long Sound of Music brings the song-filled hills of Europe to the gorgeous Hollywood Hills for a night of singing and celebration. Brush up on "My Favorite Things" and "So Long, Farewell," get together with your favorite friends, and get ready to sing. Raise your Edelweiss and join us!