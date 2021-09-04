Win Tickets to BLACK PANTHER IN CONCERT with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl!

Two lucky readers will win two tickets to Black Panther in Concert with the LA Philharmonic, under the direction of Thomas Wilkins with special guest Baaba Maal at the Hollywood Bowl on September 10.

Get all the info on the show, plus upcoming concerts in this series here.

The contest closes on Wednesday, September 8 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

In 2018, Marvel Studios' Black Panther quickly became a global sensation and cultural phenomenon, showing a new dimension of what super hero films could be. Rolling Stone raved, "The film lights up the screen with a full-throttle blast of action and fun. That's to be expected. But what sneaks up and floors you is the film's racial conscience and profound, astonishing beauty." Now, for the first time anywhere, you can relive the excitement of T'Challa becoming king and battling Killmonger all while the LA Phil performs Ludwig Göransson's Oscar®-winning score live to picture.