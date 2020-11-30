Will HAMILTON Be the First Broadway Show to Re-Open in 2021?

History might have its eyes on Hamilton in 2021, as according to Page Six, the musical could be the first show to re-open on Broadway. Broadway shows remain shutdown through the end of May 2021, but they are expected to be allowed to re-open at limited capacity in June.

While many shows are expected to resume performances by fall 2021, Hamilton, which gained even more attention over the summer with its release on Disney+, could possibly make enough profit to sustain a socially-distanced run and might return earlier. The show's producers are reportedly considering a July 4th return.

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.



From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You