Wildhorn, Miller & Green's NO LONGER HUMAN to Make World Premiere in Shanghai

The musical theater adaptation of Osamu Dazai's semi-autobiographical 1948 novel No Longer Human, is set for a world premiere on December 10th, 2021 at the Shanghai Grand Theater. With original music by Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Bonnie & Clyde), English lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller, and orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde, The Civil War, Little Women), the avant-garde musical is directed and choreographed by Ney Hasegawa and Xu Chongye, written by Ya Wen and Mingzhu Zhang, and produced by Ranspace (Into the White Night.)

Wildhorn, Miller and Green have several new projects in the works, including Kung Fu Masters (based on the lives of Bruce Lee and Ip Man) for Joyway in China and The Light of Firenze (based on a Renaissance competition between Leonardo DaVinci and Michelangelo) for OD Company in South Korea.

Their musical adaptation of Your Lie in April, based on Naoshi Arakawa's Kodansha manga, is slated to premiere on May 22, 2022 at the Nissay Theater in Tokyo, produced by Toho Theatricals and Fuji Television.

The No Longer Human musical stars Chinese television actor Bai Jugang and theatre actor Liu Lingfei. Lingfei played Jekyll/Hyde in Wildhorn's Jekyll & Hyde in Shanghai in 2017 under the direction of David Swan, so this will be his second starring role in a Wildhorn show.

The world premiere run is set for December 10-19, 2021 at the Shanghai Grand Theater in Shanghai, China.

For more information visit: https://www.shgtheatre.com/en/about-us