'Wicked Night' on DANCING WITH THE STARS Scores 6.63 Million Viewers

A record-breaking 6.63 million viewers tuned in to the "Wicked Night" episode of Dancing with the Stars this week, according to Deadline. This marked an 11% increase from the previous week's "Dedication Night" and served as the highest audience for a Season 34 episode so far.

The episode, which saw the contestants dance to songs from the beloved stage musical and film adaptations, scored a 1.38 rating- the highest for the season. This season, the viewership has consistently grown from week to week since its debut on September 1.

"Wicked Night" kicked off with a show-stopping medley to No One Mourns the Wicked / Defying Gravity / For Good / Thank Goodness / Dancing Through Life / What Is This Feeling? from Wicked and Wicked: For Good. Then the couples performed routines set to the styles of Argentine Tango, Contemporary, Foxtrot, Jazz, Rumba, and Quickstep.

Special guest judge Jon M. Chu, director of Wicked and Wicked: For Good, joined the judging panel to provide insights as the couples danced to songs from the musical. The episode also featured the premiere of a never-before-seen clip of Wonderful from Wicked: For Good, available here. Check out all the dances here. The full episode is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series cohosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, will hit theaters on November 21. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Photo Credit: ABC