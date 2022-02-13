Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

What Is the Greatest Broadway Love Song? 1300+ Stars Decide!

We've gathered responses from stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Patti LuPone, Norm Lewis, Sutton Foster and hundreds more!

Feb. 13, 2022  

On this most romantic day of the year, we can't help but wonder... what is the greatest Broadway love song ever? BroadwayWorld continues our great tradition of finding that consensus- and this year we have more answers than ever! We've gathered responses from over 1300 performers, composers, industry professionals, and personalities from all over the world. Curious about which songs dominate the list? The top five are...

1. "If I Loved You", Carousel
2. "Some Enchanted Evening", South Pacific
3. "One Hand, One Heart", West Side Story
4. "Maria", West Side Story
5. "Say It Somehow" The Light in the Piazza

Some other highly mentioned include:

"Somewhere", West Side Story
"With You", Pippin
"The Next Ten Minutes", The Last Five Years
"On the Street Where You Live", My Fair Lady
"If Ever I Would Leave You", Camelot
"How Could I Ever Know?", The Secret Garden

Want to listen to their picks? Click here for a playlist of the 100 Greatest Broadway love songs.

This year's feature is brought to you by Concord Theatricals. Happy Valentine's Day from Concord Theatricals! Here's to the love of making theatre happen. Celebrate and share the Valentine's spirit across your social channels with our Theatre Lovers Bingo!

