Watch: & JULIET Debuts New Music Video 'Everybody Can't Stop The Feeling'

A new block of tickets are on sale for & Juliet on Broadway, with the show now selling through Sunday, April 21st, 2024 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City. Tickets for & Juliet (starting at $79.00).

The show also debuted a brand-new music video, "Everybody Can't Stop The Feeling", remixing the Max Martin hits (and show-stopping & Juliet songs) "Everybody," made famous by The Backstreet Boys, and Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling." Originally produced by Martin and remixed by Swedish producer Anna van Grimbergen, this music video, produced by AKA, celebrates the dynamic Broadway community, just as & Juliet does with every performance. It also helps kick off the show's National Tour, which will launch in 2024 and bring the "Feeling" of & Juliet to "Everybody" across America.

Watch below!

About & JULIET

Nominated for 9 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, & JULIET is created by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek" and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "I Want It That Way," "Confident," and more.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.



The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.



& Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London's West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it's again broken box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. An Australian production of & Juliet premiered in February 2023 at Melbourne's Regent Theatre.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

Tickets for & Juliet (starting at $79.00) are available at andjulietbroadway.com. For day-of rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Rush tickets will be available each performance day (minus select holiday dates) at 9am, on a first-come, first-served basis on TodayTix for $39 per ticket. Standing room tickets will be $45 per ticket, and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability. Running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, & Juliet is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.