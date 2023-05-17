Watch: & JULIET Debuts New Music Video 'Everybody Can't Stop The Feeling'

A new block of tickets are on sale for & Juliet on Broadway, with the show now selling through Sunday, April 21st, 2024.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 1 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kenn Photo 3 Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo 4 Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson

Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson

A new block of tickets are on sale for & Juliet on Broadway, with the show now selling through Sunday, April 21st, 2024 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City. Tickets for & Juliet (starting at $79.00).

The show also debuted a brand-new music video, "Everybody Can't Stop The Feeling", remixing the Max Martin hits (and show-stopping & Juliet songs) "Everybody," made famous by The Backstreet Boys, and Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling." Originally produced by Martin and remixed by Swedish producer Anna van Grimbergen, this music video, produced by AKA, celebrates the dynamic Broadway community, just as & Juliet does with every performance. It also helps kick off the show's National Tour, which will launch in 2024 and bring the "Feeling" of & Juliet to "Everybody" across America.

Watch below!

About & JULIET

Nominated for 9 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, & JULIET is created by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek" and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "I Want It That Way," "Confident," and more.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.


The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design) and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.


& Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London's West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it's again broken box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. An Australian production of & Juliet premiered in February 2023 at Melbourne's Regent Theatre.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

Tickets for & Juliet (starting at $79.00) are available at andjulietbroadway.com. For day-of rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Rush tickets will be available each performance day (minus select holiday dates) at 9am, on a first-come, first-served basis on TodayTix for $39 per ticket. Standing room tickets will be $45 per ticket, and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability. Running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, & Juliet is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.




Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Watch: & JULIET Debuts New Music Video Photo
Watch: & JULIET Debuts New Music Video

Watch a brand-new music video, 'Everybody Can't Stop The Feeling', from the company of & Juliet!

Video: & JULIET Cast and Creative Team Talk Being on Broadway & More Photo
Video: & JULIET Cast and Creative Team Talk Being on Broadway & More

Watch as the cast and creative team from & Juliet on Broadway joins SiriusXM host Julie James for an exclusive conversation airing on SiriusXM’s On Broadway.

Video: & JULIETs Lorna Courtney & Kelly Clarkson Sing Since U Been Gone Photo
Video: & JULIET's Lorna Courtney & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Since U Been Gone'

Watch a video of & Juliet star Lorna Courtney joining Kelly Clarkson to sing 'Since U Been Gone' on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The new musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, including 'Roar,' 'Baby One More Time,' 'Larger Than Life,' 'That's The Way It Is,' 'Can't Stop the Feeling,' and many more.

& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo
& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024

& Juliet is hitting the road next year! The show will launch a multi-year tour in the  Fall of 2024, which will make stops across North America, including engagements in Charlotte, NC, Los  Angeles, CA, San Francisco, CA & Washington, DC in its first year.


More Hot Stories For You

Will Laura Benanti and Sterling K. Brown Square Off In ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST On Broadway?Will Laura Benanti and Sterling K. Brown Square Off In ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST On Broadway?
Watch: & JULIET Debuts New Music Video 'Everybody Can't Stop The Feeling'Watch: & JULIET Debuts New Music Video 'Everybody Can't Stop The Feeling'
Billy Crystal in Conversation with Bette Midler, Kristin Chenoweth and More Upcoming at 92NYBilly Crystal in Conversation with Bette Midler, Kristin Chenoweth and More Upcoming at 92NY
New Musical THE DAYS BEYOND TODAY to Have Industry Presentations at Theater 555New Musical THE DAYS BEYOND TODAY to Have Industry Presentations at Theater 555

Videos

Video: SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated Video Video: SHUCKED's Alex Newell Is Celebrated, Motivated... and (Tony) Nominated
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Video
Sean Hayes Reflects on the 20-Year Passion Project That is GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Video
Rita Moreno Visits THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You