Warner Chappell Music Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Tony-Nominated Eddie Perfect

Warner Chappell Music (WCM) today announced that it has signed a worldwide publishing agreement with Australian multi-hyphenate Eddie Perfect. The songwriter's work recently made its Broadway debut in two highly anticipated musicals: King Kong and Beetlejuice. King Kong, based on the classic 1933 film, opened at the Broadway Theatre in October of 2018, and Beetlejuice, based on the 1988 Tim Burton flick, recently opened at the Winter Garden Theatre.

"Eddie is an incredibly charismatic and hilarious guy and a talented overall performer - but he can also develop lyrics that inconspicuously move a story forward and melodies that you leave the theatre humming," said Kurt Deutsch, Senior Vice President, Theatrical & Catalog Development for Warner Chappell Music. "I'm personally very proud to add such a truly unique and brilliant talent to our repertoire, and everyone at Warner Chappell Music is thrilled to be along for the journey as he takes on even bigger stages - both literally and figuratively."

"I'm so fortunate to have met Kurt Deutsch; he's always been one of my heroes, having produced the most influential Broadway Cast Recordings of my generation," said Eddie Perfect. "It's actually his creativity and enthusiasm that has shaped the understanding of what the best of Broadway can be for those who, like me, just happen to live on the other side of the planet. In many ways, he bridged the gap between Australia and New York, allowing a composer like myself to feel connected to New York's brilliant creative music theatre industry from afar. The fact that I am now able to work with him, to experience his enthusiasm and knowledge first-hand, is a gift I can't adequately explain. I'm new in this place, but Kurt's belief in me and infectious passion for the art form has made this little Aussie outsider feel welcome. I can't wait to see what's next, and to continue to write music for the theatre that combines the best of my experiences making music and theatre in Australia and applying it to the world of Broadway and beyond."

Eddie Perfect is one of Australia's most diverse, respected and prolific writer/composer/performers, having made his mark in the fields of comedy, music theatre composition, playwriting, screenwriting, classical music, jazz and acting for stage and screen. As a composer/lyricist, Eddie's credits include The Big Con(Malthouse Theatre), Shane Warne The Musical (Token), Drink Pepsi Bitch (Malthouse Theatre), Angry Eddie, Misanthropology (Sydney Festival), Songs From The Middle (with The Brodsky Quartet), Strictly Ballroom (Global Creatures) and Vivid White (Melbourne Theatre Company).

In Australia, Eddie wrote the stage play The Beast and Vivid White for Melbourne Theatre Company, the screenplay for the absurdist comedy The Future Is Expensive for ABC television, and co-artistically directed the Adelaide Cabaret Festival in 2016 and 2017. Eddie can be seen on Australian television's Playschoolwhere he is a presenter, as a judge on Australia's Got Talent, and on Netflix as Mick Holland in the Australian Drama/Comedy series Offspring. Eddie recently received a Tony Award nomination for his score for Beetlejuice The Musical.

Warner Chappell Music, the global music publishing company of Warner Music Group, is home to a wide array of legendary songwriters and a rich catalog of contemporary hits and influential standards. With offices in more than 40 countries, Warner Chappell Music provides deep expertise across a range of creative services and the most innovative opportunities for songwriters and copyright holders. With a history dating back more than 200 years, the company currently publishes and administers music from Steve Aoki, Beyoncé, Blur, Eric Clapton, The Dream, Gamble & Huff, Green Day, Lukas Graham, JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Led Zeppelin, Little Big Town, Madonna, Alan Menken, George Michael, Julia Michaels, Lin Manuel Miranda, Katy Perry, Radiohead, Rihanna, Roc Nation, Stephen Schwartz, Slash, Stephen Sondheim, Chris Stapleton, Rod Temperton, Tove Lo, Justin Tranter, Twenty One Pilots, and Pharrell Williams, among many others.

Photo Credit Claudio Raschella





