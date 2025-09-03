Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 3, 2025- First Look at the New HADESTOWN Cast and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 03, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! We’re kicking off September with a star-studded day of theatre news, exclusive first-looks, and exciting industry announcements. Andrew Barth Feldman steps into the role of Oliver tonight in Maybe Happy Ending, and we’ve got the first photos of his Broadway debut. Don’t miss BroadwayWorld’s brand new My Shows feature – the ultimate way to track your theater adventures and connect with fellow fans! Dive into a new era for arts criticism as The New York Times reimagines the critic's role. Plus, there’s hot casting news: the full cast has been announced for Broadway’s CHESS revival, Jane Krakowski is joining OH, MARY!, and Jessica Vosk has announced her engagement.
There's lots more to see—including Pete Townshend’s QUADROPHENIA: A Rock Ballet hitting New York, rehearsal photos from London’s CABARET, and Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi’s triumphant return as Rafiki in The Lion King. Stay tuned for all these stories and more as you Wake Up with BroadwayWorld!
Photo: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Debuts First Look at Andrew Barth Feldman as 'Oliver'
Andrew Barth Feldman joins Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway tonight. Prior to his debut in the Tony-winning Best Musical, the production has released a first look at Feldman in costume as 'Oliver.'
Mission Critical for Arts Criticism
In the job posting heard ‘round the theatre world a few weeks ago, the powers that be at The New York Times declared that their new theatre critic will be “eager to embrace new story forms with strong visual, audio and video components,” someone who will be “ready to employ different platform,” and “routinely use alternate story formats and multimedia.” Don’t worry, the posting does also seek someone who can write, describing a “dynamic, digital first writer.”
BroadwayWorld Launches My Shows: A New Way to Track and Share Your Theatre Journey
BroadwayWorld introduces MyShows, a new feature that lets you track shows you’ve seen, rate productions, share reviews, and connect with friends.
| Pete Townshend's QUADROPHENIA, A ROCK BALLET Will Make New York Debut at City Center
by Stephi Wild
Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet will make its New York stage debut this November. Check out a trailer and learn more about the production here!. (more...)
| Video: Watch Highlights from Public Works' PERICLES
by Nicole Rosky
You can now get a first look at PERICLES: A Public Works Concert Experience, which will run for free at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine through tonight, Tuesday, September 2. See photos here and watch highlights below!. (more...)
| Video: First Look at THE HEART at La Jolla Playhouse
by Michael Major
La Jolla Playhouse has released a new video from The Heart. Now in performances, the production also features Heidi Blickenstaff, Lincoln Clauss, Bre Jackson, Max McKenna, Kenita Miller, Paul Alexander Nolan, Zachary Noah Piser, and Jason Tam.. (more...)
| Photos: Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada in Rehearsal For CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in London
by Stephi Wild
Rehearsal photos have been released for CABARET at the Kit Kat Club, featuring Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney as The Emcee and double Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Eva Noblezada as Sally Bowles.. (more...)
| Photo: Morgan Dudley, Paulo Szot and More HADESTOWN New Principal Cast
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of the new principal cast of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown on Broadway. Learn more about the cast here! . (more...)
| Photos: Matte Martinez as 'MJ' in MJ on Broadway First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at new photos of Matte Martinez in the role of ‘MJ’ in MJ on Broadway. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets here! . (more...)
