Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 3, 2025- First Look at the New HADESTOWN Cast and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 3, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 03, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! We’re kicking off September with a star-studded day of theatre news, exclusive first-looks, and exciting industry announcements. Andrew Barth Feldman steps into the role of Oliver tonight in Maybe Happy Ending, and we’ve got the first photos of his Broadway debut. Don’t miss BroadwayWorld’s brand new My Shows feature – the ultimate way to track your theater adventures and connect with fellow fans! Dive into a new era for arts criticism as The New York Times reimagines the critic's role. Plus, there’s hot casting news: the full cast has been announced for Broadway’s CHESS revival, Jane Krakowski is joining OH, MARY!, and Jessica Vosk has announced her engagement.

There's lots more to see—including Pete Townshend’s QUADROPHENIA: A Rock Ballet hitting New York, rehearsal photos from London’s CABARET, and Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi’s triumphant return as Rafiki in The Lion King. Stay tuned for all these stories and more as you Wake Up with BroadwayWorld!

But first...

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 3, 2025- First Look at the New HADESTOWN Cast and More Image
Photo: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Debuts First Look at Andrew Barth Feldman as 'Oliver'

Andrew Barth Feldman joins Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway tonight. Prior to his debut in the Tony-winning Best Musical, the production has released a first look at Feldman in costume as 'Oliver.'
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 3, 2025- First Look at the New HADESTOWN Cast and More Image
Mission Critical for Arts Criticism

In the job posting heard ‘round the theatre world a few weeks ago, the powers that be at The New York Times declared that their new theatre critic will be “eager to embrace new story forms with strong visual, audio and video components,” someone who will be “ready to employ different platform,” and “routinely use alternate story formats and multimedia.” Don’t worry, the posting does also seek someone who can write, describing a “dynamic, digital first writer.” 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 3, 2025- First Look at the New HADESTOWN Cast and More Image
BroadwayWorld Launches My Shows: A New Way to Track and Share Your Theatre Journey

BroadwayWorld introduces MyShows, a new feature that lets you track shows you’ve seen, rate productions, share reviews, and connect with friends.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 3, 2025- First Look at the New HADESTOWN Cast and More Image Pete Townshend's QUADROPHENIA, A ROCK BALLET Will Make New York Debut at City Center
by Stephi Wild
Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet will make its New York stage debut this November. Check out a trailer and learn more about the production here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 3, 2025- First Look at the New HADESTOWN Cast and More Image Video: Watch Highlights from Public Works' PERICLES
by Nicole Rosky
You can now get a first look at PERICLES: A Public Works Concert Experience, which will run for free at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine through tonight, Tuesday, September 2. See photos here and watch highlights below!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 3, 2025- First Look at the New HADESTOWN Cast and More Image Video: First Look at THE HEART at La Jolla Playhouse
by Michael Major
La Jolla Playhouse has released a new video from The Heart. Now in performances, the production also features Heidi Blickenstaff, Lincoln Clauss, Bre Jackson, Max McKenna, Kenita Miller, Paul Alexander Nolan, Zachary Noah Piser, and Jason Tam.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 3, 2025- First Look at the New HADESTOWN Cast and More Image Photos: Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada in Rehearsal For CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in London
by Stephi Wild
Rehearsal photos have been released for CABARET at the Kit Kat Club, featuring Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney as The Emcee and double Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Eva Noblezada as Sally Bowles.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 3, 2025- First Look at the New HADESTOWN Cast and More Image Photo: Morgan Dudley, Paulo Szot and More HADESTOWN New Principal Cast
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos of the new principal cast of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown on Broadway. Learn more about the cast here! . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 3, 2025- First Look at the New HADESTOWN Cast and More Image Photos: Matte Martinez as 'MJ' in MJ on Broadway First Look
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at new photos of Matte Martinez in the role of ‘MJ’ in MJ on Broadway. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets here! . (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Lance Bass, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Eileen Dietz Join EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Producing Team
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lance Bass, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Eileen Dietz have officially joined the producing team of Exorcistic: The Rock Musical. Learn more about the musical here! . (more...)
Lia Vollack Will Be Honored at The Drama League Fall Benefit Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Drama League will present its fall gala, “DRAMA AT THE DISCO VOL. 2: A DRAMA LEAGUE BENEFIT,” at The Edison Rooftop. Learn more and see how to attend!. (more...)
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Names Tiffany Gates as New Executive Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre has appointed Tiffany Gates as its new executive director, effective immediately. Learn more about Gates and about the organization here!. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: 4,000 Broadway Recordings Head to the Classroom
by Alex Freeman
This week's newsletter explores the delicate balance between preserving theatre's past and navigating its present challenges and triumphs. We highlight two major archival initiatives from the Wait in the Wings foundation and the New York Public Library, both aimed at making theatrical history more accessible than ever. This theme of legacy is also present in stories of history being made, as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child prepares to break a significant Broadway record, and of history at risk, with a historic California theatre facing potential demolition. We'll also cover the immediate business of the stage, from a high-profile lawsuit and regional leadership changes to concerns that public transit cuts could hinder the industry's ongoing recovery.. (more...)
THE LOOP, The Immersive Silent Disco Play to be Presented at New York Theatre Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York Theatre Company will present THE LOOP, The Immersive Silent Disco Play, the world’s first silent disco play, with two exclusive industry presentations in September. Learn more and see how to attend.. (more...)
 
Around the Broadway World
Video: Amber Ardolino Performs 'New Money' in THE GREAT GATSBY in South Korea
by Stephi Wild
An all new video has been released giving fans a first look at 'New Money' from The Great Gatsby in South Korea! The performance features Amber Ardolino as Jordan Baker.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...
 

Joshua Henry

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

" If we all could spread a little sunshine,
All could lend a helping hand,
We all would be a little closer
To the promised land."

-Pippin

 

