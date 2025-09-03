Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 3, 2025- First Look at the New HADESTOWN Cast and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 03, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! We’re kicking off September with a star-studded day of theatre news, exclusive first-looks, and exciting industry announcements. Andrew Barth Feldman steps into the role of Oliver tonight in Maybe Happy Ending, and we’ve got the first photos of his Broadway debut. Don’t miss BroadwayWorld’s brand new My Shows feature – the ultimate way to track your theater adventures and connect with fellow fans! Dive into a new era for arts criticism as The New York Times reimagines the critic's role. Plus, there’s hot casting news: the full cast has been announced for Broadway’s CHESS revival, Jane Krakowski is joining OH, MARY!, and Jessica Vosk has announced her engagement.



There's lots more to see—including Pete Townshend’s QUADROPHENIA: A Rock Ballet hitting New York, rehearsal photos from London’s CABARET, and Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi’s triumphant return as Rafiki in The Lion King. Stay tuned for all these stories and more as you Wake Up with BroadwayWorld!