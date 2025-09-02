Lance Bass, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Eileen Dietz Join EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Producing Team

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lance Bass, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Eileen Dietz have officially joined the producing team of Exorcistic: The Rock Musical, which opens Monday, September 8th at The Asylum NYC. This powerhouse trio brings together talent from stage, screen, and beyond—upping the stakes for a show that’s already turning heads with its wild mix of horror and comedy. Winokur is also set to appear as a rotating guest star, while Dietz —best known as the original demon stunt double in The Exorcist—brings an added layer of authenticity (and chills) to the project.

Written by Michael Shaw Fisher, who serves as the book writer, composer, and lyricist, the show stars Emma Hunton (Good Trouble) and a cast that throws themselves headfirst into the chaos. With its self-aware nods to horror classics, explosive live band, and over-the-top humor, every performance is as thrilling as it is hilarious.

One of the most exciting things about Exorcistic is its ever-changing lineup of celebrity guest stars—making each show a one-of-a-kind experience. The story follows a scrappy theater company trying to stage a parody of The Exorcist, chasing commercial success at all costs. But when their lead actress (Hunton) ends up genuinely possessed, things spiral into a delirious blend of comedy, horror, and absolute theatrical mayhem.