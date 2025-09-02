Photo: Morgan Dudley, Paulo Szot and More HADESTOWN New Principal Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at photos of the new principal cast of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown on Broadway. As previously announced, the company will feature Disney star Morgan Dudley as ‘Eurydice,’ Grammy Award-winner Kurt Elling as ‘Hermes,’ Broadway veteran Rebecca Naomi Jones as ‘Persephone,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Hades,’ and West End breakout star Jack Wolfe as ‘Orpheus.’

This will mark the first time the full principal cast has changed over at once since the show opened in 2019. They begin performances tonight, September 2.

They are joined by Shea Renne, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad, as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Jeffrey Cornelius, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, KC Dela Cruz, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy