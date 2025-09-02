Photos: Matte Martinez as 'MJ' in MJ on Broadway First Look

You can now get a first look at new photos of Matte Martinez in the role of ‘MJ’ in MJ on Broadway. Martinez made his Broadway debut at the Neil Simon Theatre in October 2023 as a Standby for ‘MJ’ and ‘Michael.’ He succeeds Elijah Rhea Johnson, who has been in the role since April 2023, and played his final performance in the production on Sunday, August 31.

Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.9 million patrons on Broadway, has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times. The North American Tour is currently playing in Greenville, SC at the Peace Center starring Jordan Markus, the Olivier Award-winning West End production is currently playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre starring Jamaal Fields-Green, and the German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro. The Australian production recently concluded its run at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre. As previously announced, the production will begin performances in Melbourne on September 9, starring Ilario Grant.

MJ features a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon. The internationally renowned creative team for MJ also includes Scenic Design by Tony Award and two-time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Lighting Design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Once; Costume Design by Tony, Emmy, and most recently Academy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Hamilton, Wicked; Sound Design by Tony Award and Olivier Award winning Gareth Owen, Come From Away; Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Dear Evan Hansen; Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe, The Color Purple; and Make-up Design by Joe Dulude II. Musical Supervision is by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Matilda, and the Orchestrations and Arrangements are by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, The Color Purple. Casting Director for the Australian Production is Lauren Wiley with Additional Casting by The Telsey Office, Rachel Hoffman, CSA & Lindsay Levine, CSA.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy



Matte Martinez