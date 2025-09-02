Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi Returns to THE LION KING as Rafiki

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lion King is welcoming Ntsepa Pitjeng-Molebatsi back as Rafiki beginning tonight, Tuesday, September 2. Pitjeng-Molebatsi stepped into the role temporarily earlier this year and is now taking it over officially following the final performance of longtime cast member Tshidi Manye on Sunday, August 31.

Pitjeng-Molebatsi joined The Lion King ensemble in 2010 and was a Rafiki understudy with the Las Vegas cast. Her journey in the show has taken her around the globe, performing in productions of The Lion King that include Las Vegas, Brazil, China, the West End, the UK Tour and Paris.

NTSEPA PITJENG-MOLEBATSI (Rafiki) is thrilled to make her Broadway debut as Rafiki in Disney's The Lion King. Originally from Mokopane in Limpopo, she earned a National Diploma in Drama from Tshwane University (South Africa) and continued to perform in children's theater shows such as Peter Pan and Little Red Riding Hood.

ABOUT The Lion King

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years. In the history of Broadway, only two shows have run longer than The Lion King's 28 years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently nine productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, Toronto, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Mexico City and on tour across North America. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Director, Costume Designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor, the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical, remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice's songs from The Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award-winning song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to Lebo M's rich choral numbers.

Elton John, Lebo M and Hans Zimmer all collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.