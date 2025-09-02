Jessica Vosk Announces Engagement to Dave Godar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Congratulations are in order for Jessica Vosk, who has announced her engagement to boyfriend Dave Godar! The Hell's Kitchen star took to Instagram to show off her engagement ring. The new post also shows a video of the moment that Godar pops the question.

"Little did they know…their summer romance would turn into forever," she captioned the post.

The post continues with photos by Jenny Anderson from a celebration attended by Ariana DeBose, Julia Murney, Marissa Rosen, Caitlin Kinnunen, and more.

About Jessica Vosk

Currently starring as 'Jersey' in Hell's Kithcne, Vosk is also featured on the #1 animated musical series Hazbin Hotel (Amazon Prime), creating the fan-favorite role of Lute. The Hazbin album just reached 1 billion streams. She was seen as Jenna in Waitress at the famed MUNY last year, also taking the stage at the theatre as Florence in Chess.

Last year, she created the role of ‘Cee Cee’ in the international premiere of the musical adaptation of Beaches. Recent credits and appearances include the Atlantic Theatre’s production of Bedwetter, based on the best-selling memoir by Sarah Silverman, The Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center, as well as creating the role of Aunt Val inthe Broadway-bound world premiere of Becoming Nancy.

Having completed a 30-city concert tour after her she made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled My Golden Age and a triumphant return to Carnegie Hall in 2022 to headline Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration, she will return to the storied venue as the featured guest with The New York Pops (December 20 & 21) noting holiday appearances earlier in the month with National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center (December 5-7).

A few favorites: Re-creating the role of “Fruma Sarah” in Fiddler on the Roof revival; Notably, Vosk had an acclaimed run for 2 years as “Elphaba” in Wicked on Broadway, including the 15th anniversary production. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County.

Vosk self-produced her first album, Wild and Free, which debuted on the Billboard and iTunes Charts; she also has a Grammy nod for her work with the San Francisco Symphony. Having started with a career in finance, her one-of-a-kind story has been covered by ABC’s 20/20 and NBC Nightly News.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas