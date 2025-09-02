Jane Krakowski Will Lead OH, MARY! Beginning Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oh, boy! Oh, Mary! is about to welcome a new leading lady! Beginning October 14, Tony, Olivier, and Critics’ Choice Award–winning actress Jane Krakowski will join the cast of Oh, Mary! in the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ for a limited eight-week engagement, through December 7, 2025. Cole Escola's hit comedy, Oh, Mary! will extend again on Broadway, with performances now on-sale through Sunday, July 5, 2026.

This will mark Krakowski's first Broadway role in almost a decade. She played 'Ilona Ritter' in the 2016 Roundabout revival of She Loves Me.

“Thank you, Cole, for giving us this madcap work of genius, directed to perfection by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton,” said Krakowski. “I am so honored to slip into the bratty curls previously worn by (my Tony Award winning zaddy) Cole Escola, (my sister wife) Betty Gilpin, (my comedy brother) Tituss Burgess, and (mother) Jinkx Monsoon. From the first time I watched Oh, Mary! downtown I thought, ‘how do I get myself on that stage in this role?’ After watching Cole take the NYC taxi ride uptown and now worshipping it four times more, I made it! Oh, Mary! is a comedic work of genius that ends up in my dream version of 7 minutes in heaven.”

The Tony Award-winning Krakowski returns to the Broadway stage following her Tony-nominated performance in She Loves Me (2016), taking over the role of ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ following Award Winning Drag Queen and Recording Artist Jinkx Monsoon. Krakowski joins an esteemed group of actors to play ‘Mary,’ also including Emmy Nominee Tituss Burgess, Emmy Nominee Betty Gilpin, and the Tony Award-winning original star and playwright, Cole Escola. Monsoon will play her final performance as previously announced on September 28. Original Off-Broadway and Broadway company member Hannah Solow (Oklahoma! National Tour) will play the title role from Tuesday, September 30 through Sunday, October 12.

Directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and Showtown Productions.

About Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski I is an award-winning triple threat actress best known for her role as ‘Jenna Maroney’ on the Emmy Award-winning network comedy “30 Rock.” She was honored with four Emmy nominations for her work on the show, as well as a collective Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. In addition to hosting FOX’s reboot of the classic game show “Name That Tune,” she was most recently seen in “Elsbeth” and as the showstopping Bobbie Flanagan in Apple’s musical series “Schmicago,” a follow up to the critical and popular hit “Schmigadoon!” in which she also starred. Other iconic performances include her Golden Globe-nominated portrayal of Elaine Vassal on the award-winning “Ally McBeal”; her Critics Choice Award-winning, Emmy-nominated role of Jacqueline White on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; Mrs. Dickinson in Apple’s hit series “Dickinson”; and (Miss) Shields on FOX’s “A Christmas Story LIVE,” as well as guest-starring roles on “Modern Family,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” “The Simpsons,” “American Dad,” “Drunk History,” “Younger” and even “Sesame Street.” Most recently Jane took to the stage in London’s West End production of Here We Are at The National Theatre and in MCC’s Shit. Meet. Fan. She starred on Broadway in the Roundabout Theater Company’s production of She Loves Me (Outer Critics Circle Award, Astaire Award, Drama Desk Award and Tony nomination). She earned a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine, and a Tony nomination for Grand Hotel. Other Broadway credits include Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Tartuffe, and Starlight Express. She won an Olivier Award while starring in Guys and Dolls in the West End and starred in the Encores! revival of Damn Yankees. She also played the role of Mrs. Potts in the Hollywood Bowl’s production of Beauty and the Beast. Krakowski released her solo debut album, “The Laziest Gal in Town,” a CD recording captured during her cabaret nightclub debut at the Park Avenue hotspot, Feinstein’s at Loews Regency, and performed a one-woman cabaret act to a sold-out crowd at NYC’s legendary Town Hall Theater.