Pete Townshend's QUADROPHENIA, A ROCK BALLET Will Make New York Debut at City Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet will make its New York stage debut this November. Featuring direction by Rob Ashford and choreography by Paul Roberts, the acclaimed dance production will take the stage at New York City Center November 14-16, 2025. Tickets will be available to Friends of City Center this Thursday, September 4, with general onsale September 11. Check out a trailer here!

In 1973, guitar smashing rock genius Pete Townshend wrote QUADROPHENIA. Recorded by THE WHO, it quickly became an iconic and multi-million selling album. Quadrophenia defined a generation and in 1979 inspired the cult classic feature film of the same name. Now it’s back – this time as an explosive dance production – with a large cast of exceptional dancers, introducing new audiences to troubled mod Jimmy’s story while remaining true in spirit to the much-loved original.

Townshend said, “QUADROPHENIA is the only Who album that I solely composed and produced, and the movie that followed in 1979 launched the careers of some of the finest young actors of the time. In 2016 Rachel Fuller agreed to create an orchestral score of the album. When I first heard a demo of this version, without vocals, my first thought was that it would make a powerfully rhythmic and emotionally engaging ballet.

Workshopped in 2023, that thought became a reality and I knew we had something that would resonate with new audiences, and also bring joy, as it had in its other iterations for decades. The themes of young people growing up in difficult times are still so relevant. It’s going to be poignant, tender and poetic and epic.”

Rising star Paris Fitzpatrick will perform the iconic lead role of Jimmy. Fitzpatrick won Outstanding Male Modern Performance for his Romeo in New Adventures’ production of Romeo and Juliet at the National Dance Awards in June 2024.

Choreographed by Paul Roberts and directed by Rob Ashford, this critically acclaimed production of Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet arrives in New York City from a sold-out run of performances at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London and a UK tour. A rich, orchestral version of the album by Rachel Fuller, recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, is the backdrop for this adrenaline-filled rollercoaster ride. The production is costumed by British fashion house Paul Smith.