Lia Vollack Will Be Honored at The Drama League Fall Benefit Gala

The Drama League will present its fall gala, “DRAMA AT THE DISCO VOL. 2: A DRAMA LEAGUE BENEFIT,” on Monday, October 27 at 6:00PM at The Edison Rooftop.

Under the direction of Drama League Directors Project Alum Elena Araoz, this incredible evening is dedicated to uplifting and amplifying the New York theater community and includes the annual presentation of The Drama League’s coveted Arts Ally Award, bestowed upon an industry luminary who strengthens the foundation upon which the arts stand. The 2025 Arts Ally Award honoree is esteemed theatrical producer Lia Vollack (MJ worldwide, Dead Outlaw). The presentation will be accompanied by special tribute performances during a seated two-course dinner.

The celebration continues at 8:00PM with a rooftop dance party featuring live music from Third Reprise. Broadway stars will take the stage throughout the night, joining the band for unforgettable musical moments as you dance under the stars. Passed hors d’oeuvres and a decadent dessert bar will be served throughout the party to keep the celebration going strong.

“I am deeply proud to honor Lia Vollack with The Drama League’s Arts Ally Award. Her groundbreaking career across music, film, and theater has not only expanded our art form but also uplifted others through her leadership and commitment to equity—embodying what it means to be a true ally to the theater community,” said Bevin Ross, Executive Director of The Drama League.

(Lia Vollack Productions) is an entertainment producer whose work spans music, film, and theater. With MJ The Musical, she transformed the 4-time Tony Award® winning Broadway hit into a global theatrical phenomenon, spanning North America, the West End, Germany, and Australia. Additional credits include the Broadway transfer of critically acclaimed musical Dead Outlaw (with Sonia Friedman Productions), the two-time Olivier Award-winning musical Groundhog Day, and Broadway’s Almost Famous. Formerly President of Worldwide Music at Sony Pictures for over two decades, Vollack worked on hundreds of films, supervising and collaborating on multi-platinum soundtracks and scores with composers including Hans Zimmer, Danny Elfman, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and John Williams. She oversaw the creation of hit singles with countless artists, including Adele, Sam Smith, Kendrick Lamar, Celine Dion, Pharrell, Pearl Jam, and Elton John. Vollack serves on the Broadway League's Board of Governors and the Recording Academy's Musical Theater Task Force.