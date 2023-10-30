Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 30, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 2 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 3 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 4 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  October 30, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Monday, October 30
Wicked Day, 20th Anniversary celebration
I Can Get It For You Wholesale opens at Classic Stage Company
Merry Me opens at New York Theatre Workshop

Tuesday, October 31
Spamalot begins previews on Broadway

Wednesday, November 1
Pal Joey opens at New York City Center

Thursday, November 2
I Need That opens on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023

OUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny Leon
by Stephi Wild
Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon will direct a new Broadway production of Our Town by Thornton Wilder in the fall of 2024. This will be the first major Broadway revival of the classic play in nearly 25 years.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023

Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez will lead The Notebook on Broadway! Find out who else is bringing this Nicholas Sparks adaptation from musician Ingrid Michaelson to Broadway here! (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023

Interview: Will Swenson on Leaving A BEAUTIFUL NOISE and Reflecting on the Role of Neil Diamond
by Chloe Rabinowitz
After an almost four year journey with A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, the man at its center is bidding farewell to the show. Will Swenson, who originated the role of ‘Neil Diamond – Then’ played his final performance in the show on Sunday, October 29. BroadwayWorld spoke with Swenson about his journey with the show and the role, and how he feels about leaving A Beautiful Noise behind.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023

Kerry Butler Plays Dolly Parton in Reading of Broadway-Aimed Musical Based on Her Life
by Blair Ingenthron
Butler revealed that she recently played Dolly Parton in a private reading of a musical based on her life and shared a photo of herself and the music legend after the performance. (more..)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023

Photo: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie; Disney Delays Premiere
by Michael Major
Check out the first photo of Zegler as Snow White in the live action reimagining of the 1938 Disney animated classic. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023

Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN
by Stephi Wild
Richard Dreyfuss shared his opinions on the Broadway production of The Shark Is Born in a recent interview, including how the show's portrayal hurt his feelings. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023

TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'
by Stephi Wild
The Off-Broadway production of Titanique has cancelled upcoming performance due to 'facility issues.' Performances through October 30 have been canceled, and the musical is set to resume performances on November 1.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023

Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED
by Stephi Wild
Two new videos have been released in conjunction with Wicked's 20th anniversary on Broadway, which feature past Elphabas and Glindas reflecting on the past 20 years.. (more...

Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Anniversary on Broadway
by Michael Major
The cast of Wicked appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform 'One Short Day,' ahead of the musical's 20th anniversary on Broadway. Watch Alyssa Fox, McKenzie Kurtz, and the ensemble of Wicked perform in the new video now!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023

Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison is an American actor, dancer, and singer-songwriter. He is best known for his role as Will Schuester on the Fox television show Glee. Morrison was most recently seen in the Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical Live! on NBC. Morrison has appeared on Broadway in Finding Neverland, South Pacific, The Light in the Piazza (Tony/Drama Desk nominations), A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, Hairspray, The Rocky Horror Show, Footloose. Off-Broadway: 10 Million Miles (Drama Desk nomination). Morrison has been a "dance captain" on BBC One's The Greatest Dancer and portrayed Trevor in the ninth season of the FX horror anthology television series American Horror Story.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Steve Kazee
Rachelle Rak
Harry Hamlin
Henry Winkler

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Nobody out there ever gets to define the life I'm meant to lead with this unruly heart of mine."

- The Prom


2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 3 Weeks of Performances on BroadwayTHE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 3 Weeks of Performances on Broadway
JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING to Live Stream Final Week of Broadway RunJAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING to Live Stream Final Week of Broadway Run
Ato Blankson-Wood to Star as 'Cliff' in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on BroadwayAto Blankson-Wood to Star as 'Cliff' in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Becomes Longest Running Production Ever at the Lyric TheatreHARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Becomes Longest Running Production Ever at the Lyric Theatre

Videos

HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman' Video
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged Video
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged
Get a First Look at the Teaser Trailer for CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Video
Get a First Look at the Teaser Trailer for CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You