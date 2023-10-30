Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 30, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet: Monday, October 30

Wicked Day, 20th Anniversary celebration

I Can Get It For You Wholesale opens at Classic Stage Company

Merry Me opens at New York Theatre Workshop Tuesday, October 31

Spamalot begins previews on Broadway Wednesday, November 1

Pal Joey opens at New York City Center Thursday, November 2

I Need That opens on Broadway

OUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny Leon

Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon will direct a new Broadway production of Our Town by Thornton Wilder in the fall of 2024. This will be the first major Broadway revival of the classic play in nearly 25 years.

Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez will lead The Notebook on Broadway! Find out who else is bringing this Nicholas Sparks adaptation from musician Ingrid Michaelson to Broadway here!

Photo: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie; Disney Delays Premiere

Check out the first photo of Zegler as Snow White in the live action reimagining of the 1938 Disney animated classic.

Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Richard Dreyfuss shared his opinions on the Broadway production of The Shark Is Born in a recent interview, including how the show's portrayal hurt his feelings.

TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'

The Off-Broadway production of Titanique has cancelled upcoming performance due to 'facility issues.' Performances through October 30 have been canceled, and the musical is set to resume performances on November 1.

Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

Two new videos have been released in conjunction with Wicked's 20th anniversary on Broadway, which feature past Elphabas and Glindas reflecting on the past 20 years.

Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Anniversary on Broadway

The cast of Wicked appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform 'One Short Day,' ahead of the musical's 20th anniversary on Broadway. Watch Alyssa Fox, McKenzie Kurtz, and the ensemble of Wicked perform in the new video now!

Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison is an American actor, dancer, and singer-songwriter. He is best known for his role as Will Schuester on the Fox television show Glee. Morrison was most recently seen in the Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical Live! on NBC. Morrison has appeared on Broadway in Finding Neverland, South Pacific, The Light in the Piazza (Tony/Drama Desk nominations), A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, Hairspray, The Rocky Horror Show, Footloose. Off-Broadway: 10 Million Miles (Drama Desk nomination). Morrison has been a "dance captain" on BBC One's The Greatest Dancer and portrayed Trevor in the ninth season of the FX horror anthology television series American Horror Story.

"Nobody out there ever gets to define the life I'm meant to lead with this unruly heart of mine." - The Prom