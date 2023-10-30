Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 30th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 30, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
OUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny Leon
Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway
Interview: Will Swenson on Leaving A BEAUTIFUL NOISE and Reflecting on the Role of Neil Diamond
Kerry Butler Plays Dolly Parton in Reading of Broadway-Aimed Musical Based on Her Life
Photo: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie; Disney Delays Premiere
by Michael Major
Check out the first photo of Zegler as Snow White in the live action reimagining of the 1938 Disney animated classic. (more...)
Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN
by Stephi Wild
Richard Dreyfuss shared his opinions on the Broadway production of The Shark Is Born in a recent interview, including how the show's portrayal hurt his feelings. (more...)
TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'
by Stephi Wild
The Off-Broadway production of Titanique has cancelled upcoming performance due to 'facility issues.' Performances through October 30 have been canceled, and the musical is set to resume performances on November 1.. (more...)
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED
by Stephi Wild
Two new videos have been released in conjunction with Wicked's 20th anniversary on Broadway, which feature past Elphabas and Glindas reflecting on the past 20 years.. (more...)
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Anniversary on Broadway
by Michael Major
The cast of Wicked appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform 'One Short Day,' ahead of the musical's 20th anniversary on Broadway. Watch Alyssa Fox, McKenzie Kurtz, and the ensemble of Wicked perform in the new video now!. (more...)
