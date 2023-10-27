TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'

The Off-Broadway production of Titanique has cancelled upcoming performance due to "facility issues." Performances through October 30 have been cancelled, and the musical is set to resume performances on November 1.

Ticketholders are being asked to contact their original point of purchase for exchanges or refunds for the cancelled performances.

A social media post reads, "Out of an abundance of caution due to facility issues, performances through 10/30 have been cancelled. Performances will resume on 11/1. Please reach out to your original point of purchase to organize exchanges or refunds."

The run Off-Broadway of the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique, the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, was recently extended through June 16, 2024 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.



All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit that that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.



Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s “Special”) and Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022.



Titanique currently stars Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then, Hair) in the role of Céline Dion, opposite Lindsay Heather Pearce (Mean Girls, “Glee”, Wicked) as Rose, Michael Williams (Cruel Intentions The Musical) as Jack, Willam (RuPaul’s Drag Race, A Star is Born) as Victor Garber, Drew Droege (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, “Search Party”) as Ruth, Brandon Contreras (Almost Famous, “The Homo Sapien Experience”) as Cal, with Anne Fraser Thomas (Hercules) as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg. Cayleigh Capaldi, Brad Greer, Chani Maisonet, Tess Marshall, Garrett Poladian and Terrence Williams Jr. round out the current acting company.



Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Andrew Fem.