TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'

The musical was recently extended through June 16, 2024 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

Titanique Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $74
Cast
Photos
Videos
Titanique

The Off-Broadway production of Titanique has cancelled upcoming performance due to "facility issues." Performances through October 30 have been cancelled, and the musical is set to resume performances on November 1.

Ticketholders are being asked to contact their original point of purchase for exchanges or refunds for the cancelled performances.

A social media post reads, "Out of an abundance of caution due to facility issues, performances through 10/30 have been cancelled. Performances will resume on 11/1. Please reach out to your original point of purchase to organize exchanges or refunds."

The run Off-Broadway of the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique, the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, was recently extended through June 16, 2024 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.
 
All aboard NYC’s must-sea musical comedy! When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off-Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit that that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos.
 
Co-written by Tye BlueMarla Mindelle and Constantine RousouliTitanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s “Special”) and Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022. 
 
Titanique currently stars Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then, Hair) in the role of Céline Dion, opposite Lindsay Heather Pearce (Mean Girls, “Glee”, Wicked) as Rose, Michael Williams (Cruel Intentions The Musical) as Jack, Willam (RuPaul’s Drag Race, A Star is Born) as Victor GarberDrew Droege (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, “Search Party”) as Ruth, Brandon Contreras (Almost Famous, “The Homo Sapien Experience”) as Cal, with Anne Fraser Thomas (Hercules) as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg.  Cayleigh Capaldi, Brad Greer, Chani Maisonet, Tess Marshall, Garrett Poladian and Terrence Williams Jr. round out the current acting company.
 
Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Andrew Fem.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
TITANIQUE Extends to Summer 2024 at the Daryl Roth Theatre Photo
TITANIQUE Extends to Summer 2024 at the Daryl Roth Theatre

Don't miss the extended run of TITANIQUE at the Daryl Roth Theatre in NYC. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets!

2
DRAG RACE Star Willam & Comedian Drew Droege Join TITANIQUE Photo
DRAG RACE Star Willam & Comedian Drew Droege Join TITANIQUE

Don't miss out on the exciting news! Drag Race star Willam and comedian Drew Droege are joining the cast of Titanique. Find out where and when you can catch this star-studded performance, filled with laughter and talent. Get all the details and make sure you don't miss this unforgettable show.

3
Jackie Burns to Star as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE Beginning This Month Photo
Jackie Burns to Star as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE Beginning This Month

Jackie Burns will take over the role of Céline Dion in Titanique, beginning Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Parker, Pearce, Williams, and More Join the Cast of TITANIQUE Photo
Parker, Pearce, Williams, and More Join the Cast of TITANIQUE

An all new company will be boarding the 2023 Lortel Award-winning Best Musical Titanique,  the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion. Learn more about who is starring here!

More Hot Stories For You

TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'TITANIQUE Cancels Performances Through October 30 Due to 'Facility Issues'
OUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny LeonOUR TOWN Will Return to Broadway in 2024, Directed by Kenny Leon
Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKENRichard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on BroadwayJoy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA Video
Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You