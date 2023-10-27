Richard Dreyfuss is Unhappy With How He is Portrayed in THE SHARK IS BROKEN

The Shark is Broken is the new Broadway play, which explores the behind-the-scenes drama that took place during the filming of the 1975 film Jaws. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg and starred Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider, and Richard Dreyfuss.

Dreyfuss shared his opinions on the production with Vanity Fair in a recent interview, including how it hurt his feelings the way he was portrayed.

“I went to see it, to see if it really was gonna hurt,” he said. “And it did.”

"Ian [Shaw]—who has more than any right to write whatever he wants—never called me and said, 'Give me some background' or, ‘Give me your take on this and this.' And they just decided to make my character a big jerk."

Dreyfuss went on to share, "The problem is that they made my character the fool. They didn’t do that to Roy, and they didn’t do that to Robert. And that hurt because it wasn’t true."

"I don’t think they just gave it any thought that it would hurt me, and it did."

Read the full interview on Vanity Fair.

Starring Alex Brightman as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS, the strictly limited 16-week engagement of The Shark Is Broken must end Sunday, November 19th.



Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, The Shark Is Broken is the Olivier Award-nominated comedy that imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, JAWS.