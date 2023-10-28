Kerry Butler Plays Dolly Parton in Reading of Broadway-Aimed Musical Based on Her Life

According to a post on Kerry Butler's Instagram account, Butler revealed that she recently played Dolly Parton in a private reading of a musical based on her life and shared a photo of herself and the music legend after the performance.

"Sooo… I had the immense honor of playing Dolly Parton in the musical reading of her life! My friend Maria S. Schlatter asked me if I would be in a private reading for Dolly! At first I doubted that I could do it, she is so specific. But I followed my own advice and said yes, and did a deep dive into all things Dolly! Her music is obviously incredible, but beyond that she is such an amazing person. The things she has accomplished on and off stage- many things you don’t even hear about! What a role model!!!," stated Butler in the post.

While the musical is still in development and has not announced any further plans, Butler shared her enthusiasm for the show: "Who knows what happens with these readings that I do - this one didn’t even have a director yet," says Butler. "My eye isn’t on the prize, it’s on stretching and growing as an artist, and planting the seeds for a career. Ps- The show is REALLY great!!!!"

Parton revealed plans for the musical in a recent USA Today article: "I’m working on my life story as a musical on Broadway. I've written or chosen all the music that will go into it, and I’ve co-written the script too. So all my spare time, I’m spending on that. That’s been a dream of mine for years and years – at least 20 years I’ve been trying to put that together. I was just about to have it ready when COVID hit and Broadway shut down. Then I thought, “Well, maybe I’ll do it as a biopic,” and wrote up a script for that. But then I was like, “Nah, everybody’s doing a biopic! I’m going back to Broadway now that it’s open.” So I’m hoping to have my show (there) in spring of 2025. That’s my aim!"

No further development plans or casting has been announced.

About Kerry Butler

Broadway: Beetlejuice, OCC nomination for playing three roles in Mean Girls, Xanadu (Tony, DL Best Actress nominations), Hairspray (Clarence Derwent Award, DD, OCC nominations), Beauty and the Beast (Dora nomination), Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can (DD nomination), Rock of Ages, Little Shop of Horrors (OCC nomination), Les Misérables, Blood Brothers, The Best Man. Off-Broadway: Bat Boy: The Musical, The Call, Clinton The musical. Television: “30 Rock,” “The Mindy Project,” “Rescue Me,” “Law & Order,” “The Mysteries of Laura,” “White Collar,” “Blue Bloods,” “Gilmore Girls,” and the film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Her album Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust is available on iTunes.