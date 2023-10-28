Kerry Butler Plays Dolly Parton in Reading of Broadway-Aimed Musical Based on Her Life

Parton says the musical is aiming for Broadway in Spring 2025.

By: Oct. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 3 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 4 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

Kerry Butler Plays Dolly Parton in Reading of Broadway-Aimed Musical Based on Her Life

According to a post on Kerry Butler's Instagram account, Butler revealed that she recently played Dolly Parton in a private reading of a musical based on her life and shared a photo of herself and the music legend after the performance.

"Sooo… I had the immense honor of playing Dolly Parton in the musical reading of her life! My friend Maria S. Schlatter asked me if I would be in a private reading for Dolly! At first I doubted that I could do it, she is so specific. But I followed my own advice and said yes, and did a deep dive into all things Dolly! Her music is obviously incredible, but beyond that she is such an amazing person. The things she has accomplished on and off stage- many things you don’t even hear about! What a role model!!!," stated Butler in the post.

While the musical is still in development and has not announced any further plans, Butler shared her enthusiasm for the show: "Who knows what happens with these readings that I do - this one didn’t even have a director yet," says Butler. "My eye isn’t on the prize, it’s on stretching and growing as an artist, and planting the seeds for a career. Ps- The show is REALLY great!!!!" 

Check out the full post below!

Parton revealed plans for the musical in a recent USA Today article: "I’m working on my life story as a musical on Broadway. I've written or chosen all the music that will go into it, and I’ve co-written the script too. So all my spare time, I’m spending on that. That’s been a dream of mine for years and years – at least 20 years I’ve been trying to put that together. I was just about to have it ready when COVID hit and Broadway shut down. Then I thought, “Well, maybe I’ll do it as a biopic,” and wrote up a script for that. But then I was like, “Nah, everybody’s doing a biopic! I’m going back to Broadway now that it’s open.” So I’m hoping to have my show (there) in spring of 2025. That’s my aim!"

No further development plans or casting has been announced. 

About Kerry Butler

Broadway: Beetlejuice, OCC nomination for playing three roles in Mean Girls, Xanadu (Tony, DL Best Actress nominations), Hairspray (Clarence Derwent Award, DD, OCC nominations), Beauty and the Beast (Dora nomination), Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can (DD nomination), Rock of Ages, Little Shop of Horrors (OCC nomination), Les Misérables, Blood Brothers, The Best Man. Off-Broadway: Bat Boy: The Musical, The Call, Clinton The musical. Television: “30 Rock,” “The Mindy Project,” “Rescue Me,” “Law & Order,” “The Mysteries of Laura,” “White Collar,” “Blue Bloods,” “Gilmore Girls,” and the film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Her album Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust is available on iTunes.

 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photo: Paul Rudd & Lin-Manuel Miranda Visit THE SHARK IS BROKEN Photo
Photo: Paul Rudd & Lin-Manuel Miranda Visit THE SHARK IS BROKEN

See photos of Paul Rudd and Lin-Manuel Miranda at The Shark is Broken on Broadway!

2
Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo and Missy Yager to Star in Benefit Reading of THIS IS OUR YOUTH Photo
Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo and Missy Yager to Star in Benefit Reading of THIS IS OUR YOUTH

Get ready for a star-studded performance of 'This is Our Youth' featuring Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo, and Missy Yager presented at The Center at West Park.

3
Victoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance Schedule Photo
Victoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance Schedule

Victoria Clark, who took home the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance in Kimberly Akimbo, recently announced via Instagram that she will 'cut back' her performance schedule in the musical.

4
Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform For Good Photo
Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'

Wicked stars Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz appeared on GMA3 this afternoon to perform 'For Good' from the hit musical. The duo appeared on Good Morning America earlier this morning with the cast to perform 'One Short Day.' Watch the video of their performance now!

More Hot Stories For You

Photo: Paul Rudd & Lin-Manuel Miranda Visit THE SHARK IS BROKENPhoto: Paul Rudd & Lin-Manuel Miranda Visit THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Victoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance ScheduleVictoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance Schedule
Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo and Missy Yager to Star in Benefit Reading of THIS IS OUR YOUTHMatt Damon, Mark Ruffalo and Missy Yager to Star in Benefit Reading of THIS IS OUR YOUTH
Max Clayton to Join CHICAGO on Broadway as Fred Casely in NovemberMax Clayton to Join CHICAGO on Broadway as Fred Casely in November

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
HAMILTON

Recommended For You