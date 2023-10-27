Photo: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie; Disney Delays Premiere

Click Here for More on Snow White Movie

Disney has shared a first look photo of Rachel Zegler in the upcoming live action reimagining of Snow White.

The photo comes with the news that Disney has pushed back the release date for the film to March 21, 2025, a year after its initial release date. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the change comes due to the ongoing actors' strike.

The new photo features Zegler as the title role, along with Dopey, Grumpy, Sneezy, Bashful, Happy, Sleepy and Doc.

Zegler will be joined in the upcoming film by Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Tony-winner Andrew Burnap as a new male lead character.

As previously reported, Tony and Academy Award-winning composing duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will write new songs for the movie, which is a reimagining of the 1938 Disney animated classic. Marc Webb directs the film.

Zegler was recently seen as Maria in "West Side Story," and will be seen in the upcoming The Hunger Games prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Check out the first photo of Zegler as Snow White here:

Rachel Zegler in Snow White

Photo credit: Disney.