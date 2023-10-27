Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

Producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch have revealed casting for the actors playing Allie and Noah in the Broadway debut of The Notebook, the new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film. The Notebook will play Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th St, NYC) with previews beginning Saturday, February 10, 2024 ahead of a Thursday, March 14, 2024 opening night. Tickets are on sale now to the general public.

Portraying Allie and Noah across their lifetimes are Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, and Tony Award®-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie; John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, and Dorian Harewood as Older Noah. Tyson, Woods, Plunkett, Cardoza and Vasquez all originated their roles during the world premiere of The Notebook at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022. Harewood joins the company for the New York run, returning to Broadway for the first time in over 45 years.

Additional casting announced soon.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer onMoulin Rouge! The Musical).

Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart, in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. With a book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that’s one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’s The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022. Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune called The Notebook “absolutely gorgeous - not to be missed,” and Steven Oxman of the Chicago Sun-Times called it “superb – a stage musical for the ages.”

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Mia Neal. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director isGeoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

(Younger Noah) returns to Broadway with The Notebook, after originating “Younger Noah” in its world premiere production in Chicago. John starred as "Christian" in the National Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and made his Broadway debut in the original cast of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill. He received his BFA in Musical Theatre from the Boston Conservatory of Music.

(Older Noah). Broadway: The Mighty Gents, Streamers, Don't Call Back, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Jesus Christ Superstar. National Tour: Kiss of the Spider Woman, Madame Lily, Miss Moffat. Regional: Purley (Kennedy Center) Film: Gothika, Levity, Pacific Heights, Full Metal Jacket, The Falcon and the Snowman, Against All Odds. TV: “Big Sky,” “Bel-Air,” “9-1-1,” “Criminal Minds,” “Private Practice,” “7th Heaven,” “The Practice,” “12 Angry Men, “I'll Fly Away,” “The Jesse Owens Story,” “Roots: The Next Generations.” Awards: NAACP Image Awards: Lead Actor in a Drama Series for “I'll Fly Away” and Best Actor in a Television Mini-Series for “The Jesse Owens Story.” Theatre World Award Best New Actor for Don't Call Back.

(Older Allie). Originated the role of Older Allie at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in Fall 2022. Other Broadway:Agnes of God, Sunday in the Park with George, Me and My Girl (Tony Award®), The Crucible, St. Joan, A Man for All Seasons, The Seagull. Off-Broadway: Deep Blue Sound, The Sean O'Casey Dublin Trilogy at Irish Rep, The Lucky Ones, Aristocrats, Richard Nelson’s 12 play Rhinebeck Panorama (seen over a span of 11 years, onstage in NYC, on tour around the world, and live on ZOOM during the pandemic). Films: Showing Up, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Little Women, MAD, Blue Valentine, The Family Fang, The Rhinebeck Panorama. TV: recurring roles on both “Manifest” and “Dr. Death”; others include “New Amsterdam,” “The Knick”; “Chicago Med,” “Law and Order” franchise, “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Plunkett is a founding member of Portland Stage Company and is a coach and mentor. She has performed in Shakespeare, Chekhov, and as narrator with the Britten Sinfonia.

(Younger Allie). Broadway debut. Theatre: Bulrusher (McCarter/Berkeley Rep/dir. Nicole A. Watson) Into The Woods(PCLO/dir. Scott Weinstein) The Notebook (Chicago Shakespeare/dir. Michael Greif/Schele Williams), Lempicka (La Jolla Playhouse/dir. Rachel Chavkin) The Streets of New York (Irish Repertory/dir. Charlotte Moore), Folk Wandering (ART/NY/dir. Andrew Neisler), I And You (Weston Playhouse/dir. Johanna Gruenhut). TV: “The Chair” (Netflix/Recurring Guest w/Sandra Oh). Film: Vampires vs. the Bronx(Netflix). Readings: Hearts Beat Loud, Learned Ladies, Sweetee. 2017 Audelco Rising Star Award, 2018 YesBroadway 40 Under 40. Currently working on her debut EP. @curlybroad www.jordantyson.com

(Middle Noah). Broadway: Hamilton (Alexander Hamilton), Waitress (Original Broadway Cast), Wicked. Off-Broadway: The Wrong Man (MCC Theater, Drama Desk nomination), Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice (Metropolitan Museum of Art, MCC Theater). Regional: The Outsiders (La Jolla Playhouse, World Premiere), Water for Elephants (Alliance Theater, World Premiere), The Notebook (Chicago Shakespeare Theater). Film: tick… tick… BOOM!, Vivo, In the Heights. TV: “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO), “The Code” (CBS), “The Good Fight” (CBS). Proud University of Michigan graduate.

(Middle Allie). Broadway: SIX: the Musical. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors, I Can Get It for You Wholesale. She is the recipient of The Joseph Jefferson Awards for Performer in a Supporting Role - Musical for her performance as Middle Allie in The Notebook at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. @joynwoods

Photo credit: Liz Lauren