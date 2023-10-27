Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Anniversary on Broadway

WICKED is celebrating its 20 years on Broadway all weekend ahead of its anniversary performance on Monday, October 30.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

The cast of Wicked appeared on Good Morning America today to perform "One Short Day" ahead of the musical's 20th anniversary on Broadway.

Watch Alyssa Fox, McKenzie Kurtz, and the ensemble of Wicked perform on the morning show below!

Fox and Kurtz, who play Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, returned later for an additional performance on GMA3: What You Need to Know. Watch them perform "For Good" here!

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world. Wicked has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales. 

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” Wicked is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire and has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento.

Watch their performance on Good Morning America here:







