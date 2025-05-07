Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 7, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
RAGTIME Will Return to Broadway This Fall
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/4/25 - GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Hits $4 Million in a Week
BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB to Launch North American Tour in September 2026
HELL’S KITCHEN Reveals Deluxe Edition Album and New Cast Member
by Chloe Rabinowitz
HELL’S KITCHEN has released new bonus tracks for Hell’s Kitchen (Original Broadway Cast Recording) – Deluxe Edition, and revealed new cast members! Learn more!. (more...)
DISNEY'S SNOW WHITE Starring Rachel Zegler Sets Home Release
by Josh Sharpe
Disney's Snow White, starring Broadway alums Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap, will arrive May 13 via digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home and June 24 on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD. . (more...)
HERE LIES LOVE, MAMMA MIA and More Set for Center Theatre Group 2025/2026 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Center Theatre Group has revealed full slate of eleven productions for the 2025/26 Season, including Here Lies Love, Mamma Mia and more. See the full lineup here!. (more...)
Katerina McCrimmon, Paulo Szot, and More Will Lead EVITA at The Muny
by Stephi Wild
Katerina McCrimmon, Paulo Szot, Omar Lopez-Cepero and Daniel Torres will star in Evita when the powerful pop-rock musical returns to the Muny stage after nearly 25 years.. (more...)
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Clip of Gavin Creel Singing 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON
by Stephi Wild
Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Instagram to share a throwback video of Gavin Creel performing 'You'll Be Back' from Hamilton, in rehearsal for the show's first public performance in 2012.. (more...)
Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies CINDERELLA With 'Incompetent!' Music Video
by Michael Major
Randy Rainbow has released a parody of 'Impossible' from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, titled 'Incompetent!' The new music video takes on the recent news that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth leaked war plans in a groupchat.. (more...)
