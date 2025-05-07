Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 7, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 7, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

RAGTIME Will Return to Broadway This Fall

by Nicole Rosky

A strange, insistent music is coming back to Broadway. BroadwayWorld has just learned that Lincoln Center Theater will soon present Ragtime at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre. Performances begin September 26. Member onsale May 13. Public onsale May 28.. (more...)

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB to Launch North American Tour in September 2026

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Buena Vista Social Club will launch a North American tour in 2026! Learn more about the Broadway production and upcoming tour and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

HELL’S KITCHEN Reveals Deluxe Edition Album and New Cast Member

by Chloe Rabinowitz

HELL’S KITCHEN has released new bonus tracks for Hell’s Kitchen (Original Broadway Cast Recording) – Deluxe Edition, and revealed new cast members! Learn more!. (more...)

DISNEY'S SNOW WHITE Starring Rachel Zegler Sets Home Release

by Josh Sharpe

Disney's Snow White, starring Broadway alums Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap, will arrive May 13 via digital platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home and June 24 on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD. . (more...)

HERE LIES LOVE, MAMMA MIA and More Set for Center Theatre Group 2025/2026 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Center Theatre Group has revealed full slate of eleven productions for the 2025/26 Season, including Here Lies Love, Mamma Mia and more. See the full lineup here!. (more...)

Katerina McCrimmon, Paulo Szot, and More Will Lead EVITA at The Muny

by Stephi Wild

Katerina McCrimmon, Paulo Szot, Omar Lopez-Cepero and Daniel Torres will star in Evita when the powerful pop-rock musical returns to the Muny stage after nearly 25 years.. (more...)

Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Clip of Gavin Creel Singing 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON

by Stephi Wild

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Instagram to share a throwback video of Gavin Creel performing 'You'll Be Back' from Hamilton, in rehearsal for the show's first public performance in 2012.. (more...)

Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies CINDERELLA With 'Incompetent!' Music Video

by Michael Major

Randy Rainbow has released a parody of 'Impossible' from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, titled 'Incompetent!' The new music video takes on the recent news that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth leaked war plans in a groupchat.. (more...)

