HELL’S KITCHEN Reveals Deluxe Edition Album and New Cast Member

HELL’S KITCHEN has released new bonus tracks for Hell’s Kitchen (Original Broadway Cast Recording) – Deluxe Edition. The bonus tracks will feature 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, 9-time Grammy nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs and will introduce Amanda Reid, who will be taking over the role of Ali on Broadway beginning Tuesday, May 27th.
The bonus tracks include:
“The River” featuring Alicia Keys and introducing Amanda Reid
“Not Even the King” featuring Durrell “Tank” Babbs
“If I Ain’t Got You” featuring Durrell “Tank” Babbs and Amanda Reid
“If I Ain’t Got You” will be available via Alicia Keys Records/Interscope Records on streaming and digital platforms worldwide beginning this Friday, May 16th. “The River” and “Not Even the King” will be available on Monday, May 19th to complete the release of the Deluxe Edition.
Produced by Alicia Keys, Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hell’s Kitchen includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, music supervision by Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone. The album is engineered by Ann Mincieli and Brendan Morawski and mixed by Ann Mincieli, Brendan Morawski, Eric Schilling and Ken Lewis with production management by Jill Dell’Abate and assistant engineers include Frank Holland, Robert Regeiro and Steve Tejeda.
The album was recorded at Jungle City Studios in New York City, mastered by Dave Kutch at the Mastering Palace, NYC, immersive mixed by Eric Schilling and Ann Mincieli and immersive mastered by Michael Romanowski at Coast Mastering, Berkeley, CA. Photos from the cast recording sessions can be downloaded here.
Musicians on the album include Lily Ling (Music Director/Keyboard 1), Linda Aziza Miller (Associate/Keyboard 2), John Yun (Keyboard 3), Adam Blackstone (Keyboard 4), Erskine Hawkins (Additional Keyboards), Jaylen Petinaud (Drums 1), Mike Reid (Drums 2), Aaron Romero (Upright and Electric Bass), Marc Malsegna (Guitar 1), Ben Weiss (Guitar 2), Victor Pablo (Percussion), Belinda Whitney (Violin 1), Gabriela Rengel (Violin 2), Carla Fabiani (Viola), Melissa Westgate (Cello), Darryl Yokley (Woodwinds), Willie Applewhite (Trombone), John Walsh (Trumpet), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Enrico de Trizio (Ableton & Electronic Drum Programming), Randy Cohen; Randy Cohen Keyboards (Keyboard Programming), Troy PC Beatz Thompson, Yountie Strickland (Additional Programming (“Girl On Fire”)), Emily Grishman Music Preparation (Music Copying).
HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.
The current cast is led by Jessica Vosk, 9-time Grammy nominee Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Jade Milan.
The company also features Angela Birchett, Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Benjamine Moore, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II and Oscar Whitney Jr.
Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 17-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.
Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.