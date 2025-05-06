Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Clip of Gavin Creel Singing 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Instagram to share a throwback video of Gavin Creel performing "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton, in rehearsal for the show's first public performance in 2012.

"Grateful for every day with him," Miranda wrote in the caption.

The new clip was shared with the hashtag #Hamilten, which is being used to celebrate 10 years since the iconic musical's premiere off-Broadway in 2015.

Creel, who sadly passed away last year, was the first person to take on the role of King George III in the original Hamilton Mixtape concert. In a previous post, Miranda had noted, "Gavin Creel was our first King when all we had was 11 songs and he wrapped the audience around his finger with nothing but a Burger King crown and his mind-blowing charisma and talent."

Check out the full video!