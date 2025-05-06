 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Clip of Gavin Creel Singing 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON

Creel, who sadly passed away last year, was the first person to take on the role of King George III in the original Hamilton Mixtape concert in 2012.

By: May. 06, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Instagram to share a throwback video of Gavin Creel performing "You'll Be Back" from Hamilton, in rehearsal for the show's first public performance in 2012.

"Grateful for every day with him," Miranda wrote in the caption.

The new clip was shared with the hashtag #Hamilten, which is being used to celebrate 10 years since the iconic musical's premiere off-Broadway in 2015.

Creel, who sadly passed away last year, was the first person to take on the role of King George III in the original Hamilton Mixtape concert. In a previous post, Miranda had noted, "Gavin Creel was our first King when all we had was 11 songs and he wrapped the audience around his finger with nothing but a Burger King crown and his mind-blowing charisma and talent."

Check out the full video!


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Hamilton Magnet Hamilton Magnet
Buy a Hamilton Black Hoodie Hamilton Black Hoodie
Buy a Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee
Buy a Hamilton Shot Glass Hamilton Shot Glass
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos